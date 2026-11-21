The attackers behind the October 29 Binance theft have laundered at least 2,310 BTC (worth approximately $149 million) through coinjoin mixers.

About 90% of it has gone in since Nov. 17.

The figures come from Elliptic‘s live report on the laundering, updated November 20. The mixing that began as a trickle now flows at tens of millions of dollars a day.

One-day coinjoin inflows peaked at $38 million

Around 8 BTC, valued at ~$600,000, entered coinjoins over November 2 and 3, and the running tally was only ~135 BTC by November 12.

About 480 BTC, or about $31 million, were put into coinjoins on November 17 alone. This is more than all of the previous two weeks put together.

On November 18, daily mixing reached a high point of about 590 BTC, or $38 million. On November 19, about 520 BTC were mixed in, and by November 20, 11:42 UTC, about 490 BTC had been sent in.

Many users can pool their bitcoins into a single transaction by using a coinjoin. The visible link between the coins that go in and the coins that come out is broken.

Nearly all of these rounds were led by Kruw, the most frequent coordinator for Wasabi Wallet users, according to Tom Robinson of Elliptic. A coordinator plans each round and never has the funds.

Because each stolen bitcoin is only counted once upon entering a coinjoin, the count is a minimum. A lot of it has been remixed since then.

Attackers emptied five wallets holding 488,000 ETH

Since the night of the theft, the 18,270 BTC that were taken straight from Binance have remained untouched in 19 addresses.

Swaps of other stolen assets, primarily ether, XRP, and Solana, produced the bitcoin that was laundered. The XRP that had been converted earlier that month was connected to about 210 BTC that was mixed on November 20.

The increase came after the attacker’s main Ether holdings shifted for the first time since October 30. Since Nov. 17, about 488,000 ETH, or about $860 million, has been removed from five of the nine largest ETH addresses, emptying them.

Through THORChain, about 39,000 ETH, or about $70 million, was exchanged for about 1,100 BTC. Within two hours of arriving, a large portion of that bitcoin was in coinjoins.

According to Cryptopolitan, on November 19 and 20, the attackers transferred around $594 million in Ether alone. The majority of the ETH that was transferred is still in 12,000 ETH batches, and it would take well over a month to swap out the remaining ETH at the present rate.

About $2.35 billion is still in addresses connected to the crime, while $2.85 billion of the $6.43 billion that was taken from 11 blockchains has been frozen or seized.

The money laundering process uses more than 27,000 wallets on at least 16 blockchains. It makes use of about 90,000 transactions and about 55 services.

The FBI said that North Korea’s TraderTraitor organization was responsible for the heist and disclosed the attacker’s addresses on October 31. On November 18, Binance said that it had received a $6.5 billion worldwide freeze order against the perpetrators from the Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts.

Elliptic anticipates that Ether will be exchanged for bitcoin in small transactions, mixed, and then cashed out over several months through over-the-counter (OTC) brokers.