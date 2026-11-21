Tokenized stocks trading on Base, Coinbase’s Ethereum layer-2 network, topped $1 billion in weekly volume less than three months after the tokens launched Aug. 24, said Base head Jesse Pollak.

He said the figure on the Unchained podcast streamed Nov. 19.

Pollak put listed stocks at around 250. There is about $30 million worth of tokenized equities borrowed in the Base lending markets at the moment, he said in the interview.

Pollak counted 50 listings in October and about 250 now

Since October things have picked up swiftly. At Token2049 in Singapore in early October, Base had 50 stocks listed and daily trading was between $70 million and $100 million, Pollak said.

He anticipated having 250 listings by the end of the month. On launch day alone, over $12 million of tokenized equities traded on Base, almost all of it through Coinbase’s program.

According to Cryptopolitan, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said in late September that the holder count on Base had jumped by 9,697% in one month.

Pollak’s $1 billion figure has no public data match so far. The last outside tally, a post from Token Terminal on November 13, put weekly decentralized exchange volume for the Coinbase-issued tokens at ~$850 million.

The tokens traded $5.9 billion in 90 days. MSTRc from Strategy led at $856.4 million, followed by NVDAc from Nvidia at $789.7 million and METAc from Meta at $717.6 million.

The first lot did not include MSTRc. Coinbase opened in August with four tokens, NVDAc, METAc, AAPLc and GOOGLc, from Nvidia, Meta, Apple and Alphabet respectively.

Base is still behind on some names. On November 12, Solana led the way in tokenized Nvidia trading with more than $88 million in volume, mostly through the xStocks NVDAx token.

Coinbase shares closed at $101.97 on Friday, down 6.3%.

Coinbase eyes US users under the SEC innovation exemption

US Persons are not permitted to buy the tokens. The Nvidia token prospectus shows they are issued by an Abu Dhabi Global Market entity, Coinbase Onchain SPV Ltd, with the underlying shares held in trust by broker Alpaca Securities.

Holders do not have direct voting rights.

Dividends are not paid in cash. A 5% fee and US withholding tax come off, and the rest buys more shares for each token.

Base does not ask companies to allow it to tokenize their stock, Pollak said. The B20 version, which uses Base’s token standard for real-world assets, is fully permissionless and works across DeFi, he said.

The first version went live outside the US before the SEC’s innovation exemption. The exemption now permits Coinbase to bring the tokens to US users, Pollak said, and gave no date.

The SEC granted the exemption in a Sept. 17 order for five years. Under it, a company is told before an exchange lists a third party’s token of its shares and has 30 days to object and block the listing.