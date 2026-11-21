The founders of Anthropic sold approximately $2 billion worth of shares in the IPO of the company but retained control of the company. The main issue for investors is whether Anthropic will be able to grow quickly enough to justify its $1.5 trillion valuation and increasing infrastructure expenses.

The company has an estimated $1.05 trillion to $1.08 trillion in future commitments and payments. This represents about 24 times its annualized revenue for the first three quarters of 2026. Even though payments will stretch over many years, Anthropic will have to achieve fast growth in revenue to pay the amounts it owes.

$280 million each, $20 billion left on paper

TechCrunch reports that every one of Anthropic’s seven founders sold approximately 3.4 million shares in the IPO, with proceeds of around $280 million before costs related to taxes and fees.

The selling shareholders reportedly got about $1.95 billion in total after accounting for underwriters’ cuts but before deducting any other costs, according to Anthropic’s SEC prospectus.

The payouts were really low in comparison to the founders’ portfolios. For instance, according to Reuters’ estimate, CEO Dario Amodei has $20.07 billion left as his stake, while his sister Daniela Amodei has $19.76 billion as her share. The other five founders of Anthropic have almost $20 billion worth of shares each. CFO Krishna Rao, on the other hand, still possesses around $788 million worth of shares.

A $93.5 billion raise, plus a $26 billion side deal

On November 19, Anthropic went public on Nasdaq with the ticker symbol ANT.

On November 20, Anthropic made an announcement regarding its IPO, stating that they raised a total proceeds of $93.5 billion. This includes the shares that had been liquidated by existing shareholders. Out of the total funds raised, the company received approximately $91.6 billion.

Anthropic also raised $26 billion through a separate private share sale. This brought the combined gross proceeds to $119.5 billion. Investors who bought into the private placement included Nvidia, Google, Microsoft, and other manufacturers of semiconductors.

Who still controls Anthropic

Even after selling their shares, the founders still retained control of 50.1% of the company’s voting power. They exercise that control through a special Class F share held by their Founder LLC, according to the SEC prospectus.

The founders also pledged to donate 80% of their personal equity to charity. However, these promises are voluntary and can be withdrawn.

Cryptopolitan previously reported that the pledges could eventually direct $156 billion toward charitable causes. That figure represents the potential value of the donations, not money already given away.

Why cashing out isn’t a red flag

When founding members sell shares in an IPO, it does not always imply they have lost faith in their own company. This could simply mean that they would like to have access to their hard-earned money.

A Morgan Stanley survey found growing interest in arrangements that allow founders to access cash without giving up their businesses.

Anthropic’s founders followed a similar approach. They sold only a small portion of their shares and kept most of their holdings. Their remaining wealth still depends heavily on Anthropic’s stock performance. Lockups and vesting restrictions also limit when they can sell more shares.

The bet behind a $1.5 trillion price

Anthropic’s growing presence in enterprise AI helps explain investor confidence. According to Menlo Ventures, the company’s share of enterprise AI API spending rose from 40% to 55% over the past year.

However, businesses are still struggling to turn AI spending into meaningful returns. A Gartner survey found that only 13% of CIOs reported significant or transformational business value from AI.

Anthropic also faces substantial infrastructure costs. Its SEC filings disclose $900.9 billion in fixed commitments and another $150 billion to $175 billion in estimated future payments.

Together, those amounts are 4.6 to 4.7 times Anthropic’s roughly $230 billion in pro forma working capital. However, payments extend through 2045. The comparison therefore highlights long-term financing pressure, not an immediate cash shortage.

J.P. Morgan projects global AI capital expenditure will reach $900 billion in 2026. Against that backdrop, Anthropic must show that its growing infrastructure investments can deliver sustainable profits. Its success or failure could also influence investor confidence in chipmakers, cloud providers and the wider AI market.