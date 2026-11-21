The firm’s Q3 net income was boosted by a jump in the value of its Bitcoin stash.

Twenty One recently scooped up 172.25 BTC for approximately $10 million. The purchase comes less than a week after the firm made another major Bitcoin acquisition, committing approximately $10 million to the investment. Now, the company holds about 43,841 BTC.

“We purchased another $10 million of Bitcoin today, bringing our purchases this week to $20 million,” noted Rapha Zagury, Chief Executive Officer.

Twenty One bought 154.32 BTC on November 16

The company’s November 16 purchase saw it acquire 154.32 BTC, with each coin averaging $64,801. On November 20, it secured a larger amount of Bitcoin with an almost identical outlay. It bought each coin for about $58,054.

Both acquisitions, however, have happened against a backdrop of market uncertainty and turbulence. Nonetheless, Zagruy pointed out that market dips are nothing new for Bitcoin, calling them a solid opportunity for anyone playing the long game.

He stressed that Twenty One is very intentional about when it buys, noting the recent pullback was the right moment to put cash to work as they continue building with discipline and conviction.

When the firm made the earlier deal, he contended, “Bitcoin is our benchmark for every investment decision we make. Any business we acquire has to beat simply buying more Bitcoin, and this weekend’s drop in price made adding Bitcoin an easy decision.”

In an earlier November 13 shareholder letter, the company also outlined its plans to build cash-generating businesses around its Bitcoin treasury. It contended it’s targeting ventures capable of generating surplus cash after meeting their operating expenses, reinvestment requirements, and financing obligations.

The strategy shows where Bitcoin treasury companies are challenged. Holding large amounts of Bitcoin exposes them directly to price movements but doesn’t automatically generate recurring income to cover operating expenses and debt obligations.

Twenty One seems to be addressing this limitation by seeking businesses that can generate cash without relying on Bitcoin holdings — if successful, this would help fund the company’s operations without ever having to sell any of its treasury when it needs additional capital.

Twenty One saw $1.087 billion in net income in Q3

On paper, the firm brought in $1.087 billion in net income during the third quarter. Though Zagury explained that most of it came from an accounting bump in the value of its Bitcoin stash, not actual operating cash flow. Back then, he also described the company’s Bitcoin holdings as their starting point, and acknowledged that “a balance sheet is not a business.”

By the end of September, Twenty One reported holding approximately 43,514 BTC, alongside $102.8 million in cash. At the time, Bitcoin was valued at roughly $83,700 per coin. The firm also owed $486.5 million in convertible note principal, with approximately 16,116 BTC pledged to secure the debt. Unchained, at the time, calculated that about 37% of the treasury was tied to debt.

The debt arrangement also introduces additional risks to the company’s Bitcoin accumulation strategy. With approximately 16,116 BTC pledged as collateral, a significant portion of its treasury is tied to financing obligations and unavailable for general corporate use. A sustained decline in Bitcoin’s market value could reduce the value of its overall holdings and put additional pressure on the company’s financial position.

This makes the relationship between Bitcoin’s price performance, debt obligations and treasury growth an important factor for investors to monitor. Although Twenty One continues to accumulate Bitcoin, its ability to sustain that strategy will also depend on its access to capital and liquidity, as well as the performance of its other business activities.

These financing risks come as the company continues to report significant losses outside the third-quarter rebound. Despite recording $1.087 billion in net income during Q3, Twenty One was still down $186.5 million for the first nine months of 2026. Based on Unchained’s calculations, this points to approximately $1.27 billion in losses during the first half of the year.

At the moment, the company has no binding agreement to acquire Elektron, the Bitcoin miner founded by Zagury. It also dropped its pursuit of Strike, the Bitcoin financial services company started by former Twenty One CEO Jack Mallers.

Strike bailed on the deal back in July when Mallers exited the top job, effectively scrapping both halves of a three-way merger that Tether—a Twenty One stakeholder—had pitched in April.