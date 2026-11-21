Fluidkey blamed flaws in a third-party logging tool for the Nov. 19 drain that sent at least $1.58 million out of its users’ accounts.

The privacy wallet said the private keys that control users’ funds never left users’ devices.

Version 1.79.22 blocks every older app from sending funds

On November 20, Fluidkey said in a statement on X that the attacker exploited vulnerabilities in a third-party logging tool to access session data and set up unauthorized transfers on its servers and have them signed when a user opened the app. In version 1.79.22, transfers can no longer be prepped that way, adding more safeguards, the company said.

Fluidkey pushed that version to get its web, iOS and Android apps back online, while barring all older ones. Users will need to update in Settings before they can send funds again.

Every Fluidkey user is allotted a name, and every payment to it is sent to a new stealth address, so no outsider can add up what a given user holds. All the addresses are Safe smart contract wallets, with a spending key generated by the user on the browser.

New addresses have no ETH for gas. Fluidkey sends every transaction and pays the fee through a relayer, one wallet per chain.

On Nov. 19, that relayer paid out money from user accounts on six chains.

Fluidkey says it will contact affected users individually and publish a full post-mortem.

Bitquery traces $1.58 million to attacker wallets on six chains

Bitquery, a blockchain data company, tracked at least $1.58 million to wallets connected to the attacker on Ethereum, Base, BNB Chain, Optimism, Arbitrum, and Polygon. Half of the attacker’s take left within five minutes of the 36-minute drain, which ran from 17:28 to 18:04 UTC.

At about $837,000, Base users suffered the greatest loss. Ethereum came next with $660,000, while the biggest single transfer was $415,783 in USDT from two Ethereum accounts.

Fluidkey advised users to avoid its website and app at 18:20 UTC. Later that evening, it stated that SEAL 911 was assisting in the tracing of the funds and that all services had gone offline at 18:05 UTC with no unauthorized transactions since.

Six wallets then deposited 881.6 ETH, or around $1.57 million at the time, into the Tornado Cash mixer between 20:05 and 21:29 UTC. Hours prior to the theft, the attacker’s wallets had taken their first ETH from Tornado Cash.

During the drain, one user transferred $277,000 to a wallet they had been using since 2024.

A loss of close to $1.63 million was independently recorded on a GitHub tracker. Bitquery’s own range is between $1.58 million and $1.64 million.

According to Cryptopolitan, Predict.fun promised refunds in October because of a drain it attributed to a third-party website.

Additionally, the Drift Protocol exploiters used Tornado Cash to wash their pilfered money.