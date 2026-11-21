The trader with the biggest HYPE long in Hyperliquid has sent $7 million in USDC to the account since Friday to stave off liquidation.

As the token declines, the deposits support a 1.38 million HYPE position worth about $81 million.

Six transfers were performed from a single sending address between Friday at 15:15 UTC and Saturday at 04:10 UTC, according to Hyperliquid’s ledger. A $2 million deposit was made at the start of the run, followed by five $1 million transfers.

Two late deposits pull the liquidation price to $52.95

After the majority of the money had landed, on-chain tracker Lookonchain highlighted the long at 03:13 UTC on Saturday. “The biggest $HYPE long is on the verge of liquidation!” tweeted Lookonchain, putting the forced-close price at $54.55.

Two more $1 million deposits were received within the hour. According to Hyperliquid account data, the liquidation price is currently approximately $52.95, which is about 12.5% less than the current HYPE price.

With an average entry of $38.68, the wallet is in a 5x cross margin long position with 1,380,042.66 HYPE. After the decline, the trade is still showing an unrealized profit of about $28.3 million.

Every dollar of collateral is tied to the single position because the account equity is close to $14 million and nothing is withdrawable.

On Nov. 14, five transfers totaling $4.5 million were made into the account by the same sending address, according to ledger records.

Since it opened, the long has paid about $7.9 million in funding because longs pay shorts and the funding rate is positive.

A forced close would dump 1.38 million tokens on Hyperliquid

According to Hyperliquid’s portfolio statistics, the account’s all-time profit reached a peak of $68.26 million on Sept. 23, the same day HYPE traded above $92. After losing $31.7 million in the previous month, it has since decreased to about $18.8 million.

“This whale was once up over $68M,” Lookonchain said in its alert.

HYPE dropped to $55.88 on Saturday. At the time of writing, HYPE was trading at $60.54, down 1.8% in the past 24 hours. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $59,977, up 1.4% in the past 24 hours.

Hyperliquid’s order book would increase by 1.38 million HYPE, worth more than $80 million, if the position were forcibly liquidated. Before the exchange’s engine sells, the trader purchases a few more dollars of space each time they make a new deposit.

Hyperliquid was placed on the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong’s alert list of suspected unlicensed virtual asset trading platforms on Nov. 18. According to the regulator, the platform is suspected of soliciting its services to the people of Hong Kong and does not possess a license from the SFC.

According to Cryptopolitan, CFTC Chairman Michael Selig stated on Thursday that in order for on-chain platforms like Hyperliquid to service retail traders in the United States, they must either register as exchanges or collaborate with licensed exchanges. He did not approve Hyperliquid per se.