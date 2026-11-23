Strive’s cash dropped by $2.9 million to $462.4 million in the week ended Nov. 20, a week when the Dallas company didn’t buy any bitcoin.

It had 43,404 BTC in its treasury, according to an 8-K filed Nov. 23.

At-the-market programs sold no SATS, SATA, or Class A stock

The company reported $465.3 million in cash and cash equivalents as of Nov. 13 in its filing. The 8-K doesn’t say why cash dropped $2.9 million.

It’s the fourth straight week of declines in Strive’s reports. Cash dropped from $490.4 million on Oct. 30 to $487.6 million on Nov. 6, part of a $28 million decrease in three weeks.

The company sold no new shares through its at-the-market programs, which let it sell newly issued shares into the market over time. That covers its Class A common stock and its SATS and SATA preferred stock, from 4 p.m. EST on Nov. 13 to 4 p.m. EST on Nov. 20.

Its share counts were unchanged at 127,331,109 Class A and Class B common shares, 7,141,037 SATS shares and 14,030,176 SATA shares outstanding. At the time of writing, Strive shares were trading at $16.01, up 10.3% on the day.

In August, it was the other way around. Strive’s cash climbed $17.1 million in a week when it used $81.5 million to buy 1,110 bitcoin, with share sales surpassing its purchases.

Each Strategy STRC share now marked at about $93.60

Another line that moved was Strive’s holding in Strategy. The company owns 505,000 shares of Strategy’s Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (ticker: STRC).

The filing appraises the position at $47.3 million, down $3.2 million from $50.5 million a week earlier. On November 20, each STRC share works out to around $93.60, compared with about $99.91 on November 13.

Strive bought 251 bitcoin from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13 for about $69,853 each, including fees, as its Nov. 16 8-K shows.

It sold 104,478 SATS shares that week for $10.02 million in gross proceeds, and cash still sank $22.3 million. Strive had purchased just 29 bitcoin the week before, at about $75,721 each.

Strive’s stack has grown by 280 BTC since October 30, when it was at 43,124. At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $61,583, up 1.6% in the past 24 hours.

According to Cryptopolitan, Strive got 5,048 BTC from its merger with Semler Scientific in January 2026, and then added weekly purchases, chiefly funded through SATA sales and warrant proceeds. CEO Matt Cole has hinted Strive could finish 2026 as the second-largest public holder of bitcoin, a position Metaplanet held in October.

Strive’s board lifted the SATA dividend rate to 13.25% for periods starting Dec. 1, according to a filing dated Nov. 12.

The December distributions are $1.1044 per SATA share and $1.2518 per SATS share. SATS has a 15% rate.

With the current number of shares, those December dividends work out to approximately $24.4 million. Strive pays them every day for all of December’s 22 business days.