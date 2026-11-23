Christensen plans to repay the balance through a potential institutional SKY sale and provide updates every 48 hours.

His loan accounts for about 48% of the $162 million stUSDS pool, pushing utilization to 100% and leaving no liquidity for withdrawals.

Sky co-founder Rune Christensen repaid 3 million USDS of his SKY-backed loan and apologized for contributing to stUSDS withdrawal issues.

Sky Protocol co-founder Rune Christensen has repaid 3 million USDS of a loan backed by staked SKY. He said in the same post on X that he still owes about 77 million and apologized for borrowing, saying it is one reason stUSDS depositors cannot pull their money out.

Christensen, who founded the protocol that was known for nine years as MakerDAO, took direct responsibility for what he described as a “big mistake.”

“I was overconfident in Sky’s strengths and took out the loan without properly considering the possibility of a sharp rise in interest rates,” he wrote.

Why are stUSDS depositors stuck in a fully borrowed pool?

The withdrawal problem is a liquidity problem, as borrowing demand against the pool went up until utilization hit 100%. That drove the amount of USDS available for redemptions down to zero.

A wallet that linked to Christensen (rune.eth) reportedly accounts for about 48% of stUSDS lending pool. As of November 19, the pool held about $162 million in total value, and the single position made up around $77 million of the borrowing.

There have been no repayments on the loan since it was reportedly opened in May 2025.

Normal DeFi mechanics would force a borrower to repay or top up a position flagged as undercollateralized.

However, those mechanics are not in play here, as Sky disabled automatic liquidations for SKY-backed loans. The protocol also values SKY at a hard cap of $0.025 for collateral purposes even though the token traded near $0.046 in mid-November.

Currently, it trades around $0.040, having dropped by over 3% within the past 24 hours. The $0.025 hard cap was proposed by Christensen himself in a forum post that was shared in 2025.

The person behind the rule, coincidentally, was also the biggest borrower operating under it.

Aave was considering onboarding stUSDS as collateral in 2025. However, risk firm LlamaRisk warned that over 90% of the USDS borrowed against staked SKY traced to a single entity and that redemptions were conditional on system-wide utilization.

Aave’s Marc Zeller recommended the DAO drop the proposal.

A plan to sell SKY and post updates every 48 hours

Christensen shared in his latest post how he intends to repay the remaining 77 million, stating that he is exploring a direct sale of some of his SKY to institutional investors who share the protocol’s goal of becoming infrastructure institutions can rely on.

For the next step for stUSDS holders, Christensen wrote, “I am aware of a proposal being made by the governance participants of Sky that will address the stUSDS situation more broadly.”

He said he will be sharing updates every 48 hours even when there is nothing new to report, while adding that his top priority is to get the best outcome for stUSDS holders. He added that USDS is holding its $1 peg.

Reserves rebuilt as the credit picture stays weak

Separately, Sky said its Peg Stability Module reserve had recovered, with USDC liquidity back to $1.77 billion after a single-day outflow of more than $2 billion. The module is the swap facility that keeps DAI and USDS redeemable at 1:1.

However, all is happening at a time when the protocol is already carrying junk-grade credit marks, as Moody’s assigned it a B3 issuer rating in October. S&P had already issued it a B- grade in 2025. Both graders cited heavy depositor concentration and governance centered on Christensen as reasons for the score.

The rune.eth wallet that is linked to Christensen saw an increase in scrutiny after the October 30, 2026, bankruptcy of Raw Power Games, which is also the Sky cofounder’s game studio.