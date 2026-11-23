Cardano’s voting delegates, or DReps, are looking for proof that those who visited booths during the most recent conference tour of the Cardano Foundation actually became users.

The delegates look for such evidence before authorizing 24,995,775 ADA for 12 events in 2027.

The request has so far been rejected by DReps in charge of 744.05M ADA. Votes in favor carry just 140.94 million ADA.

YUTA cast 482.77 million ADA against the 2027 events plan

YUTA, the biggest opponent, voted against the withdrawal with 482.77 million ADA. YUTA appraises treasury requests on whether the spending returns “as transactions, fees, or builders who stay.”

YUTA tracked the on-chain transactions of 13 projects that exhibited at TOKEN2049 Singapore in October. The exhibitors’ performance was 1.02 times that of similar projects that did not attend the event, a difference YUTA said was too slight to be distinguished from normal fluctuations.

Only 14 of the 293 wallets that received tiny ADA payouts in Paris and Nairobi, according to YUTA, had sent a transaction of their own more than 90 days later.

In Nairobi, 54 of the 237 payouts ended up in a single wallet. The pattern suggests that several people submitted more than one claim for the payout, according to YUTA.

According to Electric Capital data cited by YUTA, the number of monthly active Cardano developers rose by 8.6%, from 799 to 868, between the year ending in July 2025 and the year ending in July 2026. Increasing the number of new developers by 10% to 15% a year was the aim of the previous events strategy.

“I need verifiable evidence connecting previous spending to adoption and real-world usage,” SASA_nagamaru wrote. The same delegate voted No with 130.7 million ADA.

BKIND and DeepStatecraft push to stage the 24,995,775 ADA payout

The Foundation discusses its events program for 2025-2026 with EMURGO and Rare Network. 8,191 booth contacts and 1,169 developer engagements were recorded by the combined program, and 1,045 individuals registered for the wallet. The program’s goals were either fulfilled or surpassed by all three numbers.

One Cardano booth at 12 conferences is what the 2027 proposal calls for. The program includes India Blockchain Week in Bangalore in December and the Africa Tech Summit in Nairobi on February 10 and 11. The largest line item in the $4,999,155 budget is $1.99 million for sponsorship packages. The price of ADA in the budget is $0.20.

InputEndorsers requests that the Foundation use its own funds to cover the sponsorships. The same delegate also requested an external evaluation of the accomplishments of the previous program.

BKIND is against withdrawing all of the funds from the Treasury at once prior to any event. In addition to approving withdrawals that are paid out in stages and verified on-chain, DeepStatecraft would also reconsider a smaller request that is given gradually and linked to conversion objectives.

ADA was at $0.15 at the time of writing, up 0.04% from the day before. Following Charles Hoskinson’s announcement this month that the Cardano roadmap was complete, ADA has declined. According to the Foundation, if the price continues to decline, fewer events will be held in the future.

The removal of funds from the Treasury requires the support of 67% of the active DRep stake and 2/3 of the Constitutional Committee.

The seven members of the committee have not yet cast their ballots. Dec. 20 is the deadline for voting on the action.

According to Cryptopolitan, the Foundation gave 11 DReps 220 million ADA in January to more equitably distribute voting power. After a 7.8 million ADA proposal received just 65.2% of the vote, not the required two-thirds, the Foundation called off the 2026 conference in June.