The deal allows American Bitcoin fund operations and growth without selling coins from its reserve.

The firm’s stock jumped nearly 20% following the announcement of the deal.

American Bitcoin (NASDAQ: ABTC), the Bitcoin miner co-founded by Eric Trump, has secured a $150 million credit line backed by some of its Bitcoin.

The company’s shares jumped nearly 20% on Monday after it revealed the deal in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

What is American Bitcoin’s new $150 million credit line?

American Bitcoin has agreed a $150 million credit line with FalconX, a crypto prime broker. The firm pledged some of its Bitcoin as security for the loan. The deal was announced in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and it took effect on November 18.

The nature of the deal allows the company to borrow, repay, and borrow again until the deal ends in 2028. FalconX can extend it by three years if American Bitcoin agrees. Any money drawn carries a 5.95% yearly fee, and there is a separate fee on money left unused. As of the filing, nothing had been drawn.

CEO Michael Ho said the loan gives the company cash without issuing new shares, so existing shareholders won’t lose value. He added that it supports the company’s plan to keep adding to its Bitcoin holdings over time.

On Monday, shares were trading near $3.84 before the U.S. market opened, up 9.7% from Friday’s $3.50 close. By mid-afternoon, they were up about 19.7%.

Eric Trump told investors on the November 4 earnings call that the company’s holdings had passed 8,500 BTC, up from 8,427 BTC at the end of September.

Miners are still short on cash, though. In the third quarter, American Bitcoin sold about 465 BTC for $36.3 million to cover its running costs. Bigger rivals like MARA Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) sold 13,597 Bitcoin this month, while Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) sold over 20,000 BTC this year to help pay for its data centers.

American Bitcoin’s parent, Hut 8 (NASDAQ: HUT), took a similar route with a $1.07 billion credit line that was undrawn at the end of the third quarter.

American Bitcoin listed on the Nasdaq in September 2025 through a reverse merger with another listed miner, at a value of about $5 billion. The company did a 1-for-15 reverse stock split in July to meet Nasdaq’s minimum price rule.

Despite the recent gains, the company’s shares are down about 94% from a year ago, adjusted for the split.

What happens if the price of Bitcoin falls?

The pledged coins are held by Anchorage Digital Bank and neither FalconX nor the bank can lend them out or pledge them to anyone else. If the loan goes bad, FalconX can only go after the pledged coins, except in cases of fraud.

The deal starts with a collateral ratio of 143%, meaning the coins are worth 43% more than the money borrowed. If Bitcoin’s price falls and the ratio drops below 130%, FalconX can make a margin call to bring the ratio back to 143%.

If the ratio falls to 105%, the lender can declare a default and, after giving notice, sell the coins to get its money back. If the ratio stays above 163% for 30 days in a row, American Bitcoin can ask for some coins back.