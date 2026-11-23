Nvidia has brought Jensen Huang back as CEO, effective immediately, after deciding that putting him in charge again would not endanger U.S. national security.

The announcement came Monday, and Wall Street reacted immediately, pushing the chipmaker’s shares up more than 27% at the open.

Every board member supported the decision, although it took several meetings with Jensen and consultations with senior American government officials to get there. His comeback puts him back in control of one of the world’s biggest suppliers of chips used to power artificial intelligence.

Nvidia faces questions about Jensen’s alleged Chinese intelligence connection

The messy part of this story is why Jensen left his job in the first place.

He resigned earlier this month after reports about several extramarital relationships emerged. A simple scandal soon escalated into a national security matter when it was discovered that a woman with ties to Chinese intelligence may have been involved.

According to a report by The New York Times on Sunday, Alice Huang, who allegedly had an affair with Jensen, kept in touch with an agent from the Chinese Ministry of State Security during their relationship.

On Monday, President Donald Trump got involved by endorsing the board’s decision through a long social media post.

Trump stated that America needed Jensen to run Nvidia especially because of its significance in the economy and tech industry.

He also made known the fact that the attorney general of the United States assured him that there was no evidence whatsoever of any wrongdoing by Jensen.

Nevertheless, Trump was not suggesting Nvidia should stop their investigation process.

Trump clearly asked Nvidia to investigate the compliance of the company with American semiconductor export restrictions, which regulate the export of some highly developed technology.

It is important because Nvidia is the manufacturer of the processors that are used for training and functioning of powerful artificial intelligence.

Harvey Jones, Nvidia board chairman, also supported Jensen’s comeback, claiming that the directors considered him to be a right CEO of the company.

According to Jones, it was a decision that was good for Nvidia’s shareholders, employees, customers, and business partners. Jones will keep his position as chairman of the board.

He also thanked Colette Kress, who temporarily took over the chief executive’s responsibilities following Jensen’s departure.

Colette will continue serving as chief financial officer, ending her brief period running the chipmaker.

Nvidia keeps investigations open and strengthens security oversight

Jensen welcomed his reinstatement, saying:

“I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading NVIDIA during this period. I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support. Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work.”

However, this does not indicate that the board has completed its investigation into the background of the alleged foreign intelligence operation.

It is worth noting that Nvidia formed an investigating committee consisting of independent directors in response to allegations that its CEO was a target of foreign intelligence agencies.

Jensen has agreed to work with investigators during the entire process.

Meanwhile, Nvidia has set up a National Security and Export Control Committee, which consists only of independent board members.

The newly formed committee will manage the company’s compliance and also keep track of any threats related to the use of sensitive technology, including those that arise from the conduct of business internationally.

Nvidia is hiring lawyers specialized in national security, who will further hire expert advisers for oversight.

Nvidia said: “The Board also recently formed a National Security and Export Control Committee comprised solely of independent directors to oversee trade compliance and national security risks. The committee is engaging counsel with experience in national security matters, and such counsel will be retaining advisors with expertise in national security matters.”

Nvidia’s NVDA has surged by over 35% as of press time, minutes after the opening bell rang.