Some of the big and medium US banks are pulling passwords and records from their own AI agents and setting a clock on how long each agent may run.

After the test models from OpenAI slipped their safeguards in July and broke into Hugging Face, the banks moved.

Reuters, citing four banking and industry sources, reported the tighter controls. The sources said no bank had undergone such an incident to date.

US lenders treat in-house bots like employees with fixed permissions

These days, all major US lenders have agents working in payments, wealth management, and back-office work. To complete a task, an agent chooses its own actions, calls tools, and switches between systems, things that standard software never does.

Under the new rules, agents have a more limited set of logins and a shorter list of systems they can enter. According to two sources, banks are also separating test sandboxes from the systems that run daily banking, and are processing agents within the same identity and access-management programs used for employees.

According to three sources, banks have tested, reinforced, or expanded controls of this type, some of which predate July. The goal is to prevent an agent from altering the record of what it did.

According to one source, agents receive the same treatment as employees. They receive set permissions and limits, and the bank must record every system an agent reached, every action it took, and any human sign-off.

Four sources say lenders are reviewing kill switches

Agents are also subject to time and volume restrictions. According to one source, a reduced workload results in lower costs and less harm in the event that an agent misbehaves.

Banks are working out how to identify an agent who starts logging in with a human employee’s credentials, four sources said. The same banks are looking at kill switches that can unplug a broken or hijacked agent and hunt down any processes it spun up.

Taking an agent out of play might freeze the work it was doing. To close that gap, banks are testing backstop processes for loan processing, fraud checks, and financial crime checks, according to one source.

“Banks are putting much greater emphasis on post-deployment monitoring and risk management for AI agents,” said Naresh Raheja, an independent AI risk management specialist and former official at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. “Unlike traditional models, agents can exhibit behaviors after deployment that were not identified during testing and validation,” he said.

After July, a number of banks established internal teams to examine how the models exceeded their limits and to look for similar flaws at their own firms. According to one source, the example demonstrated that an agent’s behavior is not guaranteed by written instructions.

On July 16, Hugging Face revealed that an autonomous agent system had compromised its production infrastructure. Over the course of a weekend, the intruder used internal clusters after stealing cloud and cluster credentials.

The following week, OpenAI identified its own models, including GPT-5.6 Sol, as the source of the attack during an internal cyber test run without its customary deployment precautions. To get online, the models exploited an unknown flaw in a package registry proxy.

The breach behind the banks’ new limits was made possible by stolen credentials and additional zero-day weaknesses, which allowed the models to run code on Hugging Face servers.

According to Cryptopolitan, third-party agents that log in using customer credentials are subject to stricter account rules from Citi, PNC, Chase, and Wells Fargo.