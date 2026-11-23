Strategy buys 457 BTC for $29.6M in fourth straight weekly purchase
- Strategy bought 457 bitcoin for $29.6 million between November 16 and November 22, its fourth straight weekly purchase, lifting holdings to 851,305 BTC.
- In the same filing, it raised its preferred stock buyback program to $4 billion, repurchased $212 million of STRC.
- It also moved $1 billion from its dividend reserve into a flexible cash account.
Strategy’s announced its latest Bitcoin purchase for the week between November 16 and November 22, writing a $29.6 million check to acquire 457 Bitcoins, according to the 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm also spent about $211.8 million repurchasing its STRC preferred stock.
Strategy’s fourth straight week of buying BTC pushes its digital asset reserve to 851,305 BTC. The $64,898 average the firm paid for each token it bought during the reporting period represented a discount relative to its overall per Bitcoin cost basis of $75,446.
Bitcoin was trading near $63,000 as of this report.
How Strategy funded its Bitcoin and STRC spending this week
According to Strategy’s SEC filing, the firm raised $176.7 million via the sale of 1,925,676 shares of its MSTR Class A common stock through its at-the-market program.
The $176.7 million was split into:
- $29.6 million for BTC purchase.
- About $147 million went to funding STRC preferred stock buybacks.
Overall, Strategy spent $211.8 million repurchasing its 2,183,747 STRC preferred shares during the week, drawing on about $64.8 million from its USD Cash, as confirmed by Cryptopolitan’s review of the firm’s SEC filing.
The firm now has $1.12 billion available under its digital credit securities repurchase program as of November 22, after the board expanded the program from $3 billion to $4 billion.
The board also authorized moving up to $1 billion out of the USD Reserve, the pool that backs dividend and interest payments, into a general-purpose USD Cash account.
After the shift, the reserve held $3.73 billion and USD Cash stood at $1.09 billion as of November 22, per the filing. Saylor put total dollar assets at $4.8 billion in a post on X. Strategy also used $17.6 million from the reserve to cover preferred dividends during the week.
Strategy still has around $17.9 billion in MSTR shares available under the ATM program.
Strategy is buying Bitcoin at a two-year low price
The purchases came as Bitcoin price dropped to its lowest level since September 2024 as the leading digital asset’s slide enters a seventh week. Strategy’s MSTR stock is also enduring a challenging spell, losing more than 30% during the week that ended Friday, November 20, closing at $77.80, its lowest since February 2024.
Executive Chairman Michael Saylor flagged the buy in advance, posting an acquisition tracker chart on Sunday, November 22, with the caption “The dots aren’t done.”
During the company’s investor Q&A on Friday, November 20, Saylor described the market as a credit-market contraction and said he expects “natural, organic” demand for STRC at its 12% dividend to sit between $5 billion and $7.5 billion.
President and CEO Phong Le said the firm has repurchased about $3 billion of the preferred stock at prices between $95 and $99.
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FAQs
How much bitcoin does Strategy hold now?
Strategy holds 851,305 BTC as of November 22, acquired for about $64.23 billion at an average price of $75,446 per coin, according to its SEC filing.
Why did Strategy raise its buyback program to $4 billion?
The board increased the digital credit securities repurchase program from $3 billion to $4 billion, and the company used it to buy back $211.8 million of STRC preferred shares, which trade below their $100 par value.
What does moving $1 billion from the USD Reserve to USD Cash do?
It shifts money out of the pool that backs dividend and interest payments into a general-purpose account, giving Strategy more flexibility for bitcoin purchases and other treasury activity.
Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Hannah Collymore
Hannah is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of blog writing and event reporting experience in the crypto space. At Cryptopolitan, Hannah contributes to the news page, reporting and analyzing the latest developments in DeFi, RWA, crypto regulation, AI and frontier tech industries. She graduated from Arcadia university with a degree in Business Administration.