The Personal Information Protection Commission has opened an investigation into how far the KEPCO breach really goes.

A dark-web seller is asking for $500 in exchange for a database that allegedly holds 26.53 million records from KEPCO, South Korea’s state-run power company.

The listing is about 17 times larger than the 1.52 million people Korea Electric Power Corp. (KRX: 015760; NYSE: KEP), known as KEPCO, disclosed a day earlier. South Korea’s privacy regulator has now opened its own investigation.

Is the KEPCO data leak confirmed?

Korea Electric Power Corp. (KRX: 015760; NYSE: KEP), known as KEPCO, said over the weekend that it was hacked and 1.52 million people were affected. Now, someone on the dark web claims to have a massive KEPCO database with 26.52 million records for sale for just $500 in cryptocurrency. The number of records the seller claims to have is well above the roughly 9.2 million people who use KEPCO’s main customer platform.

The database up for sale has not been verified as real. The seller gave no leak date and no proof that the data came from an insider. The seller also says the data up for sale is different from the one stolen in the breach KEPCO confirmed.

KEPCO has so far only confirmed that an outside attacker took personal data on 650,487 users of its KEPCO ON customer platform and 869,761 users of its SRM online purchasing system. The KEPCO ON group equals about 7.1% of that platform’s users.

The KEPCO ON data includes names, resident registration numbers, phone numbers, addresses, bank account numbers, card numbers and billing records.

On the purchasing side, the leak covered 426,827 company representatives and 442,934 KEPCO and company employees. Their names, workplaces, employee IDs and contact details were taken.

What has KEPCO said about the breach?

KEPCO learned of the hack on November 19 when the company received an email from a hacker claiming to have stolen the data. By November 20, it had confirmed that the data was posted on the dark web and had checked sample data the hacker sent. KEPCO then blocked outside IP access and suspended the affected services.

KEPCO President and CEO Kim Dong-cheol apologized for the privacy breach and stated that the cause would be thoroughly investigated. They also promised to improve their information security systems.

On November 23, South Korea’s Personal Information Protection Commission formed a response team and began an on-site inspection to check whether KEPCO met its legal duties to protect data and report breaches.

A month before the 1.52 million figure came out, the company reported a separate breach affecting 35,528 current and former employees and partner-company staff. An earlier incident in October exposed the names, job titles and phone numbers of about 24,000 workers.

Opposition lawmaker Yun Jae-ok later alleged that the leaks also included facial-recognition records for 408 employees and login details for 14,957 CCTV cameras.

South Korea in general has been recording a run of data breaches. There were about 473,000 data-leak cases reported at 37 financial firms between September 30 and November 3. Cryptopolitan has also tracked a wave of AI-assisted hacking that hit 16 financial companies and crypto exchanges, including Bithumb and Gopax.