Cardano shares $77M of tokens to 11 delegated reps for ‘resilience and diversity’ goals

The Cardano Foundation has delegated a total of 220 million ADA to 11 selected Delegated Representatives aka DReps, which comes up to around $77 million at current prices.

All 11 of these representatives were chosen by the community or are prominent figures in the Cardano ecosystem who vote on governance issues on behalf of delegated token holders under Cardano’s decentralized governance model.

Cardano names delegated representatives

The delegation targets DReps in the Adoption and Operations categories and is aimed at encouraging resilience and diversity. At current prices, the 220 million ADA pledged towards the endeavor equates to about $77 million.

It builds on a program from 2025 when the Foundation delegated 140 million ADA to seven DReps in the development sector, bringing their total community delegations to 360 million ADA. In this way, the foundation is also reducing its self-delegation influence in a bid to further decentralize power.

The end goal is to empower more community members where governance decisions are concerned, while reducing centralization risks and ensuring the perspectives that shape the project’s future are as diverse and decentralized as possible.

The 11 DReps who were selected by the Foundation include Ha-Nguyen, Patrick Tobler, Florian Volery, Goofycrisp, James Meidinger, Phillerino, Martin Lang, Dmytro Stashenko, Ian Hartwell, Mike Fullman and Dave.

Community members have reacted to the news with a warm welcome as they see it as a positive step for decentralization and participation.

To be clear, the delegated tokens are not straight-up giveaways. The Foundation only delegated voting power from its token stash to trusted community reps who are expected to vote to push the ecosystem’s interests forward.

In the meantime, the ADA will remain staked or under the control of the Foundation.

70 million ADA delegated to fund core infrastructure

In November 2025, a group of Cardano organizations, famously known in the Cardano ecosystem as the Cardano Pentad, presented a proposal to withdraw 70 million ADA directly from the community treasury to fund critical integrations considered vital to the network’s 2026 growth plan.

The pentad, made up of Input|Output, EMURGO, the Cardano Foundation, Intersect, and Midnight Foundation, claimed the budget would support five key pillars of the ecosystem, including tier-one stablecoins, institutional custody and wallets, advanced onchain analytics, cross-chain bridges and pricing oracles.

“We view this $ADA allocation as a necessary catalyst to integrate Cardano into the wider blockchain economy and support the network’s long-term economic sustainability,” the Cardano Foundation wrote about the proposal on X.

Those integrations are intended to provide the required infrastructure for the DeFi sector, real-world assets and institutional participation. The proposal quickly achieved the required threshold, which is over 50% yes votes from active DReps, in over two days, setting a record as one of the fastest DRep approvals in Cardano history.

However, it still required the Constitutional Committee to sign off on it, so ratification did not happen until January 2026. The initiative aligns with the ultimate goal to strengthen the Cardano ecosystem without depending on VCs like some other chains.

