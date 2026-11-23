Peter Schiff alleged, without evidence, that Trump-linked insiders traded ahead of the news.

Polymarket bettors largely missed the reversal, pricing Huang’s return at about 3% minutes before it was announced.

Nvidia stock went up more than 30% premarket and drew cheers from Elon Musk, OKX’s Star Xu and President Trump after the board unanimously reinstated Jensen Huang.

Jensen Huang has been reinstated as president and CEO of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The move occurred on Monday after the board unanimously agreed to bring Huang back.

It drew applause from Elon, OKX CEO Star Xu, and President Donald Trump, while Peter Schiff cast doubts on the board’s reversal and alleged insider trading behind the stock’s jump.

A unanimous vote, six days after the board said no.

In a unanimous vote, the board decided to reinstate Huang to his previous role as CEO and board member, effective immediately. Interim CEO Colette Kress will return to her previous role as CFO while Harvey Jones remains as board chair.

This comes as a shock to everyone, especially after the board said it had “unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO,” on November 17, 2026. Kress reechoed the board’s message later that day.

Jensen Huang had stepped down from his position on November 12 after admitting to extramarital affairs with Alice Huang and an Nvidia executive, who was a direct report.

Nvidia maintained that Huang’s return carries no national security risk, and its decision was based on “input from senior levels of the United States government.”

Musk, Star Xu, and Trump respond with glee

In an X post, Musk said: “The mistake has been corrected.” This comes after Musk signed a “Stand with Jensen” petition, gathering over 100,000 signatures.

OKX’s Star Xu also supported the move, stating that “a great nation understands the importance of recognizing, protecting, and empowering its brightest talents.”

President Trump said that Huang “did nothing wrong” and went on to state in a Truth Social post that the Department of Justice found no evidence of unlawful conduct against Huang.

Sen. John Cornyn was skeptical about the President’s statement. Senator Cornyn is a ranking member of the Foreign Relations and Intelligence Committees.

Polymarket went from 3% to 99% in minutes

Pretty much nobody expected this. In fact, just minutes before Nvidia’s announcement, Polymarket’s odds of Huang returning to his job were about 3%.

About five minutes later, the odds skyrocketed to 99%. The market had drawn about $12 million in trading volume.

Nvidia’s stock saw a similar reaction; NVDA increased by over 30% in premarket trading, trading at $169.51.

Schiff alleges insider trading

Not everyone is convinced, however. In an X post, Peter Schiff linked the rise in Nvidia’s stock to folks at the White House.

He went further: “I think Trump insiders bought $NVDA and other AI-related names near Friday’s close knowing this post would hit before Monday’s open.” Schiff made this statement without any evidence.

A $1.2 trillion exile and a December calendar

Jensen Huang was away for two weeks, and it cost Nvidia a lot of money. The tech giant lost around $1.2 trillion in market value from the November 11 close through Friday, Nov 20, the worst week in Nvidia’s history. This was after the company recorded historic results in Q3, with quarterly sales doubling to $115.8 billion.

Huang’s legal calendar has not cleared. He faces a closed-door House interview on December 1 and has agreed to testify publicly before the Senate Banking Committee.

The board also said its independent investigation into reports that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort will continue, alongside a new national security and export control committee and a search for a chief compliance officer.