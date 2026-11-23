CrowdStrike has agreed to buy Zscaler for about $43.9 billion in a deal paid for entirely with shares. The companies said it would be the biggest deal in cybersecurity history and help them protect customers from new threats as hackers use more AI.

34% premium settled entirely in stock

Under the deal, Zscaler shareholders will get 1.135 CrowdStrike shares for every share they own. This amount equals 34% more than Zscaler’s share price on November 20.

After the acquisition, CrowdStrike shareholders will own about 84.1% of the new company, while Zscaler shareholders will own 15.9%, the AP reported.

CrowdStrike is paying much more than Zscaler was worth just days earlier. According to Yahoo Finance, the California-based company had a market value of $31.7 billion on November 20.

Endpoint protection meets zero-trust

CrowdStrike and Zscaler offer different types of online security. CrowdStrike, based in Austin, protects devices like laptops, phones and desktop computers from hackers.

Zscaler protects company systems and files through the cloud. It uses a method called zero trust, which requires users to confirm their identity every time they want to access them.

According to Yahoo Finance, Zscaler has about 8,000 business customers. The two companies already work together and have around 2,000 customers in common.

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said the purchase would help companies deal with new security threats as AI becomes more widely used.

“Security used to be about keeping the adversary out,” he said in his statement. “Today, safety is required to let AI in.”

Zscaler founder Jay Chaudhry will continue to lead the company and become a part of CrowdStrike’s board.

CrowdStrike shares fall as Zscaler jumps

Investors reacted differently to the news. Zscaler shares rose about 17% on Monday, while CrowdStrike fell nearly 10%, according to Yahoo Finance.

CrowdStrike expects the purchase to bring in about $1 billion in extra annual revenue within 30 months after it is completed. It also expects to save $500 million in costs within 18 to 24 months.

The companies expect their combined market opportunity to grow by more than $185 billion by 2029. They also plan to complete the purchase by mid-2027, subject to approval from regulators.

AI agents and a consolidating market

Both CEOs said AI was a key reason for bringing the companies together. Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry warned that “AI agents are rapidly becoming the new weakest link.” He was referring to AI tools that can search for weaknesses in computer systems on their own.

The announcement comes after several major cyberattacks on banks, supermarket cooling systems and crypto platforms. These attacks have led the White House to change its cybersecurity leadership, the AP reported.

Security experts have also warned that AI is helping hackers find software weaknesses and launch attacks faster.

Analysts see the purchase as a sign that more cybersecurity companies are coming together to offer a wider range of services.

“We view this as the clearest signal yet that cybersecurity is consolidating into a handful of platforms,” Dan Ives, a partner at Yorkville Ives, told Yahoo Finance. He added that the AI era is “forcing the hand of vendors who had been content to partner.”