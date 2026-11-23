DeFi Development Corp. has added approximately 5,180 SOL and SOL equivalents to its Solana treasury since its Nov. 16 update.

The Nasdaq-listed firm now has about 2,624,491 tokens, its 11th consecutive week of growth.

Holdings were 2,619,311 a week ago. The streak began September 14, and the company’s release does not differentiate new purchases from staking rewards.

Alpenglow’s 150-millisecond finality backs DeFi Development’s case

The gain this week is about half the 9,482 SOL added the week before. Week nine had 8,881 SOL equivalents.

DFDV added about 22,070 SOL in the week to October 12, after about 101,381 SOL in mid-September, Cryptopolitan reported.

The company assesses progress in terms of SOL per share, the number of tokens behind each common stock share. It seeks to grow that number through staking, validator operations, and other on-chain work.

DFDV is the second largest publicly traded Solana treasury, just behind Forward Industries. Its net asset value per share more than quadrupled in its latest third-quarter results.

The update came after Solana’s Breakpoint conference in London, where the network shed the “mainnet beta” label. The Solana Foundation made the move to a version 1.0 designation without any changes to existing wallets or balances.

Alpenglow is now live, shrinking transaction finality, the point at which a transfer cannot be reversed, to around 150ms. Firedancer, an independently built validator client, is another software base on the network.

DFDV runs its own validators, the machines that approve Solana transactions. It also obtains staking rewards and fees on stake that holders delegate to them.

CHAD pays a 14% rate in daily cash distributions

The company again steered buyers of income to CHAD, its variable rate perpetual preferred stock. The CHAD has no maturity date and is not convertible into common shares.

At the stated amount of $10, CHAD pays $1.40 a share at the current 14% annual rate. Cash is paid out daily when declared by the board and unpaid dividends are cumulative, so they roll over.

CHAD had paid daily dividends for 36 consecutive business days as of November 23, the company posted on X.

The rate increased to 14% from 13% on November 2. DFDV first sold CHAD at $8 a share on Sept. 8, raising some $11 million.

The company could keep selling CHAD and invest the cash in SOL through the $300 million at-the-market program. The release cautions that staking and validator rewards “may be insufficient to support dividend payments.”

DFDV sells its two listed securities to distinct buyers. Common stock offers more exposure to SOL, but CHAD gets income and a preferred claim first.

At the time of writing, DeFi Development shares were trading at $2.34, up 8.1% on the day. At the time of writing, SOL was trading at $73.44, up 4.4% in the past 24 hours.