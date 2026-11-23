DFDV’s SOL treasury grows by 5,180 tokens for an 11th week running
- DeFi Development Corp. grew its Solana treasury by about 5,180 SOL since its November 16 update.
- The company now holds about 2,624,491 SOL and SOL equivalents.
- The gain marks DFDV’s 11th straight week of treasury growth, a streak that began on September 14.
DeFi Development Corp. has added approximately 5,180 SOL and SOL equivalents to its Solana treasury since its Nov. 16 update.
The Nasdaq-listed firm now has about 2,624,491 tokens, its 11th consecutive week of growth.
Holdings were 2,619,311 a week ago. The streak began September 14, and the company’s release does not differentiate new purchases from staking rewards.
Alpenglow’s 150-millisecond finality backs DeFi Development’s case
The gain this week is about half the 9,482 SOL added the week before. Week nine had 8,881 SOL equivalents.
DFDV added about 22,070 SOL in the week to October 12, after about 101,381 SOL in mid-September, Cryptopolitan reported.
The company assesses progress in terms of SOL per share, the number of tokens behind each common stock share. It seeks to grow that number through staking, validator operations, and other on-chain work.
DFDV is the second largest publicly traded Solana treasury, just behind Forward Industries. Its net asset value per share more than quadrupled in its latest third-quarter results.
The update came after Solana’s Breakpoint conference in London, where the network shed the “mainnet beta” label. The Solana Foundation made the move to a version 1.0 designation without any changes to existing wallets or balances.
Alpenglow is now live, shrinking transaction finality, the point at which a transfer cannot be reversed, to around 150ms. Firedancer, an independently built validator client, is another software base on the network.
DFDV runs its own validators, the machines that approve Solana transactions. It also obtains staking rewards and fees on stake that holders delegate to them.
CHAD pays a 14% rate in daily cash distributions
The company again steered buyers of income to CHAD, its variable rate perpetual preferred stock. The CHAD has no maturity date and is not convertible into common shares.
At the stated amount of $10, CHAD pays $1.40 a share at the current 14% annual rate. Cash is paid out daily when declared by the board and unpaid dividends are cumulative, so they roll over.
CHAD had paid daily dividends for 36 consecutive business days as of November 23, the company posted on X.
The rate increased to 14% from 13% on November 2. DFDV first sold CHAD at $8 a share on Sept. 8, raising some $11 million.
The company could keep selling CHAD and invest the cash in SOL through the $300 million at-the-market program. The release cautions that staking and validator rewards “may be insufficient to support dividend payments.”
DFDV sells its two listed securities to distinct buyers. Common stock offers more exposure to SOL, but CHAD gets income and a preferred claim first.
At the time of writing, DeFi Development shares were trading at $2.34, up 8.1% on the day. At the time of writing, SOL was trading at $73.44, up 4.4% in the past 24 hours.
The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.
FAQs
How much Solana does DeFi Development Corp. hold now?
About 2,624,491 SOL and SOL equivalents, up from 2,619,311 in its previous update.
When did DFDV's treasury growth streak begin?
The streak began on September 14, 2026, and has now run 11 straight weeks.
What is CHAD and how much does it pay?
CHAD is DFDV's variable-rate perpetual preferred stock, paying a 14% annual dividend, or $1.40 a share on its $10 stated amount.
Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Randa Moses
Randa Moses is an editor and reporter at Cryptopolitan covering tech, AI, robotics, crypto, scams, and hacks. She has worked in the crypto space since 2017. She held roles at Forward Protocol, AmaZix, and Cryptosomniac. Randa holds a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Bradford.