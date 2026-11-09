LATEST NEWS
  • live LIVE: Wall Street crashes and rebounds after Democrats snatch US House and Senate in historic midterms election
    Live Updates
  • XXYY shuts down, latest memecoin terminal to close as traders move on
    News
  • Incoming Senate Investigations Chair Puts Binance, Tether, Trump Crypto Firms on the Clock
    News
  • Nvidia’s Jensen Huang admits to affair with Chinese spy, triggering investigation that could end with his removal
    Tech
SELECTED FOR YOU
  • Incoming Senate Investigations Chair Puts Binance, Tether, Trump Crypto Firms on the Clock
    News
  • Nvidia’s Jensen Huang admits to affair with Chinese spy, triggering investigation that could end with his removal
    Nvidia’s Jensen Huang admits to affair with Chinese spy, triggering investigation that could end with his removal
    Tech
  • FinCEN cuts MEXC off from US banking over $16.7B in illicit flows
    Regulation

XXYY shuts down, latest memecoin terminal to close as traders move on

ByHannah CollymoreHannah Collymore 2 mins read
XXYY shuts down, latest memecoin terminal to close as traders move on
  • XXYY has shut down, following Zap and BullX in closing their meme trading products during 2026.
  • Solana terminal volumes are down 89% from their peak and Pump.fun revenue has collapsed, as traders rotate into perpetual futures and stablecoin markets.
  • The market is sending the signal that the trenches user base that made meme trading platforms rich has moved on.

XXYY is shutting down its memecoin trading platform, according to a Monday announcement. The post confirming the project’s wind-down lands amid a bruising 2026 for the memecoin sector as traders move from the high-risk, high-reward environment that had enjoyed multiple peak cycles in 2024 and 2025. 

The memecoin trenches continue to lose traders and projects in 2026, following Zap and BullX taking their trading apps offline this year. 

XXYY is shutting down after slow year for memecoin trading

XXYY announced on November 9 that its memecoin platform is shutting down, adding the latest name to a list that has quietly grown as a category that was printing money one year ago has slowed down significantly.

XXYY shuts down, latest memecoin terminal to close as traders move on
Instructions for XXYY users as the platform winds down. Source: XXYY via X/Twitter

Although it never grew large enough to become a household name in crypto, XXYY was one of the projects that launched and sustained activity amid a meme boom. However, as the trenches dried and meme speculation moved on to other opportunities, the platform followed others in slipping below the sustainability line.

The self-custodial app Zap, which launched as a platform that allowed users to trade memecoins with Bitcoin in 30 seconds, closed on June 1 after the team conceded it did not see a path forward. While Zap reached the 30-second technical target, creator Leonidas King said the project never saw sufficient adoption and eventually ran out of money. 

BullX, another meme trading venue, also suspended its trading app to work on next-generation upgrades.

Meme volumes have fallen off a cliff

Solana trading terminals such as Axiom and Photon have seen monthly volumes drop 89% from their peak levels, stalling at their slowest month since September 2023 after pulling $3.8 billion in March 2026. That volume is a fraction of the roughly $35 billion recorded at the height of the TRUMP memecoin rush in late 2025. 

The leading Pump.fun memecoin launchpad has also struggled this year, graduating only 0.26% of memecoins launched on the platform every day. Daily revenue also fell to about $800,000 in June, a sixth of the $4.8 million daily haul it was closing six months before. 

The slowdown also showed up in Solana network revenue stats, as daily fees slipped from 33,000 in January to 5,300 SOL.

A Bitquery study put numbers on the trader fatigue. 79% of Pump.fun tokens traded only on their launch day, and of nearly nine million tokens tracked, just 1.5% saw any trade by their fifth week.

Notably, capital has not completely vanished. Rather, it has rotated to other categories. On-chain perpetual futures now make up 12.33% of global perp volume as of September 2026, per a Castle Labs report. Hyperliquid is the biggest beneficiary of this shift. 

Stablecoin swaps have also moved in, accounting for 23% of on-chain spot volume, SolanaFloor noted.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

FAQs

What is XXYY and why did it shut down?

XXYY was a meme token trading platform that announced its closure on November 9, 2026, joining a wave of trading terminals shutting down as memecoin activity declines.

Which other meme trading platforms have closed in 2026?

Zap, a bitcoin memecoin app, shut down on June 1 after running out of money, and BullX suspended its trading app.

Where are memecoin traders going now?

On-chain data shows capital rotating into perpetual futures, which reached 12.33% of global perp volume in September 2026 per Castle Labs, and into stablecoin swaps, which SolanaFloor says now make up 23% of on-chain spot volume.

Share this article

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Hannah Collymore

Hannah Collymore

Hannah is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of blog writing and event reporting experience in the crypto space. At Cryptopolitan, Hannah contributes to the news page, reporting and analyzing the latest developments in DeFi, RWA, crypto regulation, AI and frontier tech industries. She graduated from Arcadia university with a degree in Business Administration.

TABLE OF CONTENT
1. XXYY is shutting down after slow year for memecoin trading
2. Meme volumes have fallen off a cliff
Share this article
MORE … NEWS
SHOW ALL
chat gpt

5 Ingenious Applications of ChatGPT And What You Should Do About Them
3 years ago Tech John Palmer
ai powered solutions

93% Business Leaders Favor AI-Powered Solutions for Brand Sustainability Management, Reuters
3 years ago Tech John Palmer
France's ai ecosystem

Here’s How Macron Supports France’s Vibrant and Productive AI Ecosystem
3 years ago Tech Glory Kaburu
generative ai

Bloomberg Estimates the Generative AI Market to Reach $1.3 Trillion by 2032
3 years ago Tech Aamir Sheikh
  • Bitcoin ETF vs. Ethereum ETF: What’s the Difference?
    Bitcoin ETF vs. Ethereum ETF: What’s the Difference?
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides
  • What Is Base? The Ethereum Layer-2 Network Launched by Coinbase.
    What Is Base? The Ethereum Layer-2 Network Launched by Coinbase
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides
  • Dogecoin vs. Bitcoin: Key Technical Differences
    Dogecoin vs. Bitcoin: Key Technical Differences
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides
  • What Is TVL (Total Value Locked) in Crypto?
    What Is TVL (Total Value Locked) in Crypto?
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides
  • How to Read a Crypto Whitepaper?
    How to Read a Crypto Whitepaper?
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides
  • Ripple vs. XRP vs. XRP Ledger: What’s the Difference?
    Ripple vs. XRP vs. XRP Ledger: What’s the Difference?
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides