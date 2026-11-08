Nvidia’s Jensen Huang admits to affair with Chinese spy, triggering investigation that could end with his removal

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang cheated on his wife, and while it should remain his private issue, it now stands to become a national security concern for the country’s largest manufacturer of artificial intelligence chips.



His mistress, Alice Huang, is associated with a cloud computing firm that purchases hardware from Nvidia. U.S. intelligence believes that she might have leaked some information to Beijing.



Nvidia’s board has opened an independent investigation, putting the company’s longtime leader under scrutiny just as Washington fights China over access to advanced AI chips.

An apology that goes far beyond his marriage

Jensen delivered the admission in a message to employees, acknowledging the damage to his wife, children, and the trust he had built with colleagues.

“I was unfaithful to my wife,” he confessed. “I have wronged my wife and my children. I cannot justify my conduct. I sincerely apologize. The members of my family have always provided me with their love and loyalty throughout my life. Instead, I betrayed them and jeopardized our life together. I take full responsibility for my misconduct and apologize for the trouble I caused.”



Jensen apologized to Nvidia Jensen apologized toemployees, colleagues whom he had worked with for many years, directors, investors, and even business partners. “Being the CEO of Nvidia has been my most important professional responsibility, and I have not met the mark.”



Next, the part that Wall Street and Washington would be interested in followed. Jensen affirmed that an independent review of the security issues presented by the news coverage had been done by the board.

“I support the investigation and will cooperate fully,” he said. “I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company, and I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America’s national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American. My family bears no responsibility for my choices. I do. Please give them privacy.”

Why Megaspeed and Washington are now involved

According to the New York Times and Financial Times, the intelligence agencies in the United States are investigating whether Alice has transferred any confidential information to the Chinese government. Alice is linked to Megaspeed, which is a cloud company that has been identified as a customer of Nvidia



Megaspeed already belongs to a completely different but no less convoluted controversy concerning the provision of access to chips. Megaspeed was alleged to provide support to the Chinese companies which could not get access to the Nvidia chips. According to Nvidia representatives, Megaspeed had been investigated because of its behavior before.



The problem of participation in the supply chain emerges now: Who would be allowed access to information about customer identity, shipping, and technical information of customers from other countries?



Jensen insists that limiting the export of too many chips will offer competitors an opportunity. Jensen argues that the U.S. gains a lot when all developers around the world use American technology. Jensen also agrees with President Trump on the issue of AI technology and huge infrastructure.



The legislators are now seeking explanations. Three Republican committee chairs in the House of Representatives have requested Jensen to provide a closed briefing.



The dates ahead are awkwardly close together: