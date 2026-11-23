On November 23, Amazon announced that it had reached a deal to acquire Decart’s AI optimization technology and bring its engineering group aboard in order to help Trainium’s cause against Nvidia.

The Decart Optimization Stack (DOS) is a software that can optimize the functionality and speed of AI models on various chip designs.

TechCrunch has pegged the deal at $7.5 billion, although Amazon has not verified this number. Timing is crucial as Amazon has plans to start offering its Trainium chips commercially beyond AWS in 2027.

Software, not the whole startup

Amazon is buying the technology behind DOS, not Decart itself. Co-founders Dean Leitersdorf, Moshe Shalev and Orian Leitersdorf will join Amazon alongside their researchers and engineers.

According to Calcalist, the agreement includes cash, stock, and deferred payments, where some of those payments are based on the performance of the company. The founders agreed to stay on for five years, getting most of the money from the deal only in the fifth year. Still, the agreement needs further approval from regulatory bodies.

Amazon is not the original firm to chase after Decart. Prior to Anthropic’s in-depth discussions on an acquisition valued at about $6 billion, Nvidia had taken interest. Anthropic eventually pulled out in September.

Meanwhile, Decart raised $300 million in May 2026 at a reported $4 billion valuation, with Nvidia among its investors. Amazon’s reported $7.5 billion purchase price is 87.5% higher than that valuation. However, the earlier valuation covered the entire startup, while Amazon’s deal focuses on DOS technology and bringing Decart’s team aboard.

How DOS spreads across Nvidia, Google and Amazon silicon

One of the key advantages of DOS is that it is a versatile software. It can work with Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs), Google’s tensor processing units (TPUs) and Amazon’s Trainium chips.

In a May 18 announcement, Decart claimed that DOS 2.0 can achieve 1,600 tokens in one second for agentive inference, while the average in the sector is around 200 tokens. It also stated that it showed more than a 100 times improvement in cost efficiency on equivalent hardware.

Decart also uses DOS to power its own AI models, Lucy and Oasis. However, Amazon has yet to clarify who will own and maintain these models once the deal closes.

As for AWS, DOS can utilize the progress made by TorchNeuron, which went into public beta in October 2026. The open-source tool enables developers to run their existing PyTorch code on Trainium with little to no modifications. Although TorchNeuron makes switching to Trainium easier, DOS allows AI models to perform even quicker and with greater efficiency on the chips.

Trainium’s climb against Nvidia’s lead

It has been reported that Amazon is already witnessing high demand for its own chips. On October 30, Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said that revenue contracts for Graviton and Trainium have increased more than 20 times over the past year.

However, Nvidia is still way ahead. According to Epoch AI, the number of AI chips sold by Amazon in Q2 2026 was about 288,000 Nvidia H100s worth of computing power. Nvidia’s number reached approximately 3.95 million. At the same time, according to historical data, global AI computing power additions have doubled in nine months on average.

Cryptopolitan has previously reported Amazon’s launch of Trainium3 and its multi-gigawatt agreements with Anthropic and OpenAI. The trend of using custom silicon is also seen in Google and OpenAI.

According to DC Market Insights, the global data center chip market is expected to increase from $488.28 billion in 2026 to almost $1.02 trillion by 2035. Custom-designed silicon produced in-house would account for approximately 29.7% of the market by 2035, compared to 16.6% in 2025.

Amazon’s $7.5B Decart DOS deal: Trainium vs Nvidia and the custom AI chip race

The question of whether DOS stays cross-chip

The acquisition raises an important question: Will Amazon continue supporting rival chips through DOS?

Keeping DOS cross-platform could strengthen competition and lower AI computing costs worldwide. Favoring Trainium, however, could make it harder for customers to switch providers. The OECD’s 2026 analysis identifies such switching costs as a competition concern in AI markets.

For now, Amazon has yet to clarify what happens to existing DOS licensing agreements or whether support for Nvidia and Google chips will continue.

“Every leap forward in AI starts with getting more out of every chip,” Amazon’s Peter DeSantis said.