Congress has a new problem with President Donald Trump: he helped put Jensen Huang back in charge of Nvidia, and lawmakers want to know why.

The chip giant announced Monday that its former chief was returning to the top job, just 11 days after leaving.

Republicans and Democrats are pushing for more investigations into the company’s ties to Washington, the government’s handling of technology exports, and the possibility that powerful American AI processors could land in Chinese hands.

Republicans want answers about Trump’s role in Jensen’s return

The loudest Republican reaction came from Nebraska Representative Don Bacon, who has spent years warning about Beijing’s ambitions. Bacon, who is retiring from Congress, told CNBC he couldn’t see any good reason to put Jensen back in the executive chair.

He called the whole episode a “failure of character,” making clear that his objection goes beyond an ordinary disagreement over who should run a business.

Then Trump added a rather important detail. Speaking later Monday morning, the president said he had stepped into the situation himself and talked the board into reversing course. “I made the deal,” Trump said.

That admission turned what might have stayed a corporate controversy into a fight over presidential influence and whether national security concerns were considered before Jensen got his job back.

Don chairs the House subcommittee covering cyber issues, emerging technology and innovation. He wants the next Congress to dig through the decisions behind the comeback, including what federal officials knew and who may have applied pressure.

He also pointed toward Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Howard’s department decides which advanced chips can legally be shipped overseas, so its actions could become a major part of any inquiry.

Jensen already has some meetings set up with the legislators. On December 1, he is scheduled to meet with three House committees regarding his possible involvement with the individual suspected of espionage with China, according to MS NOW.

Other concerns regarding the security issues involved have been raised as well. However, the Senate Banking Committee scheduled an open hearing on December 3, following the reinstatement. Don believes that both sides will try to grill him.

Democrats widen the fight to chip sales and White House connections

Rhode Island Democratic Representative Gabe Amo made it clear that Jensen Huang shouldn’t even think about skipping his December 1 meeting with Congress. Gabe told reporters that Jensen had better show up, especially now that his sudden return to Nvidia has given lawmakers even more reasons to question what’s been happening behind the scenes.

Gabe said, “I think it frankly broadens the scope of the query, and it makes Howard Lutnick and his dealings, supporting his nepo children’s operation at Cantor Fitzgerald, party to inquiry as well as any other administration official that has facilitated a status quo in which chips can be sold to China or Chinese operated intermediaries who don’t intend good things for the American people.”

Jensen’s comeback went down pretty well with the White House and Silicon Valley. But House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wasn’t having any of it. Hakeem called the decision “indefensible, irresponsible and incomprehensible,” and said Congress needed to tighten the rules on selling powerful AI technology overseas.

He wants those protections written into the National Defense Authorization Act, the defense bill Congress is currently working on. The idea is to stop sophisticated American chips from reaching the Chinese government or other countries that Washington considers a threat.

Moreover, Hakeem alleged the company of conducting itself in a manner that might indicate improper business conduct as well as the abuse of office on behalf of the Commerce Department of Howard.

In his Monday statement, he declared:

“Congress will not be deterred from conducting a swift, thorough and wide-ranging investigation into business malfeasance by Nvidia and corrupt abuse of power by Howard Lutnick and the Department of Commerce. It’s time for traditional Republicans in Congress to join us in reining in this corruption.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer went a step further to explain whom he wants to investigate. He stated that Democrats would make full use of their investigative power in investigating any wrongdoings of the Trump administration officials, Jensen, and other Nvidia executives.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Brian Mast said, “The American people deserve answers on Mr. Huang’s relationship with this potential Chinese intelligence asset and Nvidia’s role in allowing these … actors to smuggle these chips,” the Florida Republican said. In a recorded, under oath, transcribed interview, [Huang and general counsel Tim Teter] will be answering questions for us about what and why and everything that has gone on.”