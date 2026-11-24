The Trump administration added Singapore-based AI company Megaspeed International to a US trade blacklist on Monday. This immediately bars the company from buying American chips and software. The company was involved in a scandal that briefly cost Jensen Huang his job as Nvidia CEO.

The US Commerce Department added Megaspeed to its trade blacklist over national security concerns. Companies on the list need US government permission to buy American chips, software and other technology. That permission is rarely given, and according to Reuters, Megaspeed’s requests would likely be rejected.

Megaspeed mainly builds data centers. Nvidia also lists Megaspeed as an official cloud partner on its website.

The affair that blew the issue open

The US had been investigating Megaspeed for more than a year over claims that it helped Chinese buyers get restricted Nvidia chips. The investigation became public in October 2025, when the New York Times reported that US officials were looking into the company.

The case drew way more attention after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s revelation, where he admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang, Megaspeed’s main shareholder.

US officials also believed Alice Huang was spying for China. They suspected she had shared information with Beijing while developing a close relationship with the Nvidia CEO. China denied the claims, calling them “groundless.”

US lawmakers then asked Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick why Megaspeed had not been blacklisted earlier, despite warnings that it might have been helping send restricted AI chips to China.

Huang back at the helm, Nvidia shares jump 30%

Megaspeed was blacklisted on the same day Nvidia brought Huang back as CEO, about two weeks after he quit over the affair. Nvidia shares rose more than 30% after the news. President Donald Trump also said he convinced Nvidia’s board to bring Huang back.

However, some lawmakers were unhappy with the decision. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is expected to become the next speaker, called it “indefensible, irresponsible, and incomprehensible.” He also said Congress would reopen its investigations into Nvidia and the Commerce Department.

Smaller blacklist than initially planned

The US has taken a smaller step by blacklisting Megaspeed instead of targeting many companies. In June, Reuters reported that the Trump administration had delayed plans to blacklist China’s AI company DeepSeek, chipmaker CXMT and more than 100 other companies to avoid worsening relations with Beijing.

By targeting only Megaspeed, the US appears to be taking a more cautious approach. Officials want to limit China’s access to advanced chips without causing bigger economic problems or increasing tensions between the two countries.