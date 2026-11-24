Binance bitcoin open interest falls 40% in record dollar deleveraging
- Binance Bitcoin open interest fell about 40% over the past year, ~$4.5 billion.
- CryptoQuant analyst Darkfost calls it Bitcoin’s largest deleveraging in dollar terms.
- At least eight days in 2026 each saw more than $1.5 billion in crypto liquidations.
Over the previous year, Binance Bitcoin traders reduced open interest by around 40%, or about $4.5 billion.
In terms of dollars, it’s the biggest deleveraging event in Bitcoin history, according to CryptoQuant analyst Darkfost.
The total value of outstanding derivative contracts is known as open interest. A declining figure suggests that traders are closing positions more quickly than they are opening new ones.
Open interest fell deeper by 45% in July
Darkfost tweeted the numbers on Nov. 22. Accounting for more than 34% of total bitcoin open interest, Binance’s position acts as a stand-in for speculative demand across venues.
As positions unraveled after Nvidia announced that co-founder Jensen Huang would be assuming the role of president and CEO once more, the decline reached almost $4.7 billion on Monday, Nov. 23.
When the Darkfost message was released, Binance’s open interest dropped from $10.6 billion to $8.8 billion, a 17% monthly decline. It fell below the 180-day moving average.
It fell off the edge in July. The shrinkage at the time was $6.25 billion, or more than 45%.
Since then, certain positions have rebounded, but the trend has not reversed.
According to Darkfost, during the height of the 2022 bear market, Bitcoin’s one-year open interest change was more than -53%.
The notional value of open contracts is likewise diminished by the declining price of Bitcoin. The dollar amount declines as a result of closed positions and lower valuations.
Eight days topped $1.5 billion in liquidations in 2026
According to Darkfost, investors sought safer returns due to macroeconomic instability, geopolitical unrest, and tighter monetary policy. Both forced liquidations and voluntary closures were used to accomplish the remainder.
Liquidations at Binance totaled $1.4 billion in August, $1.1 billion in September, and $1.3 billion in October. Those months were its heaviest since 2021.
At least eight days in 2026 saw the liquidation of more than $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency market. They came after the record $19 billion wipeout on Oct. 10, 2025.
After the Nvidia news on Monday, Bitcoin shot above $64,000 before falling back below $61,000.
According to Coinglass statistics, the leap wiped out about $377 million worth of cryptocurrency shorts in an hour. Bitcoin shorts accounted for about $180 million of it.
The squeeze followed a weekend decline that pushed prices toward $55,000 and eliminated bullish wagers. At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $61,495, up 0.9% in the past 24 hours.
The $60,000 range is where analysts see the sell-off either stopping or continuing into the $50,000s, according to Cryptopolitan. In November, through November 20, $4.14 billion was removed from US spot Bitcoin ETFs.
According to Darkfost, excessive speculation does not necessarily benefit markets. It still helps push Bitcoin higher, he continued.
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FAQs
How much has Binance Bitcoin open interest fallen?
About 40% over the past year, or ~$4.5 billion, according to CryptoQuant analyst Darkfost.
Why does Binance's open interest matter for the whole market?
Binance holds over 34% of all Bitcoin open interest, so its positioning signals speculative demand across venues.
What caused the deleveraging?
Darkfost blamed macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical tension and tighter monetary policy, with voluntary closures and forced liquidations adding to it.
Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Randa Moses
Randa Moses is an editor and reporter at Cryptopolitan covering tech, AI, robotics, crypto, scams, and hacks. She has worked in the crypto space since 2017. She held roles at Forward Protocol, AmaZix, and Cryptosomniac. Randa holds a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Bradford.