Over the previous year, Binance Bitcoin traders reduced open interest by around 40%, or about $4.5 billion.

In terms of dollars, it’s the biggest deleveraging event in Bitcoin history, according to CryptoQuant analyst Darkfost.

The total value of outstanding derivative contracts is known as open interest. A declining figure suggests that traders are closing positions more quickly than they are opening new ones.

Open interest fell deeper by 45% in July

Darkfost tweeted the numbers on Nov. 22. Accounting for more than 34% of total bitcoin open interest, Binance’s position acts as a stand-in for speculative demand across venues.

As positions unraveled after Nvidia announced that co-founder Jensen Huang would be assuming the role of president and CEO once more, the decline reached almost $4.7 billion on Monday, Nov. 23.

When the Darkfost message was released, Binance’s open interest dropped from $10.6 billion to $8.8 billion, a 17% monthly decline. It fell below the 180-day moving average.

It fell off the edge in July. The shrinkage at the time was $6.25 billion, or more than 45%.

Since then, certain positions have rebounded, but the trend has not reversed.

According to Darkfost, during the height of the 2022 bear market, Bitcoin’s one-year open interest change was more than -53%.

The notional value of open contracts is likewise diminished by the declining price of Bitcoin. The dollar amount declines as a result of closed positions and lower valuations.

Eight days topped $1.5 billion in liquidations in 2026

According to Darkfost, investors sought safer returns due to macroeconomic instability, geopolitical unrest, and tighter monetary policy. Both forced liquidations and voluntary closures were used to accomplish the remainder.

Liquidations at Binance totaled $1.4 billion in August, $1.1 billion in September, and $1.3 billion in October. Those months were its heaviest since 2021.

At least eight days in 2026 saw the liquidation of more than $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency market. They came after the record $19 billion wipeout on Oct. 10, 2025.

After the Nvidia news on Monday, Bitcoin shot above $64,000 before falling back below $61,000.

According to Coinglass statistics, the leap wiped out about $377 million worth of cryptocurrency shorts in an hour. Bitcoin shorts accounted for about $180 million of it.

The squeeze followed a weekend decline that pushed prices toward $55,000 and eliminated bullish wagers. At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $61,495, up 0.9% in the past 24 hours.

The $60,000 range is where analysts see the sell-off either stopping or continuing into the $50,000s, according to Cryptopolitan. In November, through November 20, $4.14 billion was removed from US spot Bitcoin ETFs.

According to Darkfost, excessive speculation does not necessarily benefit markets. It still helps push Bitcoin higher, he continued.