Chainflip has fixed the software running on all active validators and replaced its signing keys following the $12.6 million theft from its Bitcoin and Ethereum vaults on November 21. However, cryptocurrency swaps remain suspended, with no restart date in sight.

Apart from rectifying the security issues, Chainflip is also facing the issue of finances. The protocol has not yet stated how it will compensate affected liquidity providers (LPs) and regain the trust of traders.

A validator that never joined the set

Chainflip lets users exchange cryptocurrencies across blockchains without using wrapped tokens. Up to 150 validators share control of the signing key used to authorize transactions from the protocol’s vaults.

However, the attacker did not need to become an active validator to compromise the signing key. According to Chainflip Labs’ November 23 incident report, the attacker reportedly exploited a flaw in a third-party software that enables communication between validators. The flaw allowed the attacker to obtain portions of the signing key and authorize unauthorized withdrawals.

Chainflip Labs explained:

“The transactions were authorised with valid vault signatures that the Chainflip protocol never requested: the attacker produced them outside the network.”

The unauthorized use of the signing key was also evident in the Ethereum vault’s transaction history. In its investigation, blockchain analytics firm Bitquery found that the transaction used to drain the vault had a sequence number that fell outside Chainflip’s usual signing sequence.

Bitquery highlighted how unusual the transaction was:

“Of the 299,677 signatures the Vault has accepted since 2023, that one alone broke Chainflip’s running count.”

The money moved in minutes, the fix took days

On November 21, the attacker drained 122.86 BTC from Chainflip’s Bitcoin vault. The Ethereum vault was hit next, losing 520.22 ETH, 3.25 million USDC, and 758,141 USDT. Within eight minutes of the second theft, the attacker had transferred 2,909 ETH to cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash.

Chainflip’s initial key rotation failed to prevent the theft of another 10.48 BTC. The protocol replaced its signing keys again on November 22.

By November 23, all active validators were running the fixed software. However, swaps, deposits, and withdrawals are still not available.

A bounty offer that went unanswered

In addition to securing its network, Chainflip tried to recover the stolen funds. The protocol allowed the attacker to keep 10% of the funds in exchange for returning 110.58 BTC and 2,618 ETH by 18:38 UTC on November 23. However, as of 20:44 UTC on that day, no recovery had taken place. The stolen Bitcoin had not moved from the addresses holding the funds.

From a $736,000 Tron bug to this

Regardless of whether Chainflip recovers the stolen funds, the protocol has previously compensated liquidity providers after a loss. On September 12, Chainflip lost a total of 736,442 USDT due to double withdrawals from its Tron vault. Validators later approved Proposal 008, which used surplus assets to cover the losses.

But the incident in November involved much more money than the previous incident. Bitquery estimated that the Ethereum vault losses were around $4.86 million. Chainflip said that losses from both the Bitcoin and Ethereum vault reached $12.6 million, while according to DefiLlama, the damage incurred totals $11.96 million. Considering the amount of money lost, Chainflip intends to look for financing options and incentives to help liquidity providers recover their capital.

Chainflip’s $12.6 Million Hack: Loss Estimates, Exploit Timeline and FLIP Price

What the FLIP numbers show

Despite the losses, Chainflip’s trading activity before the hack offers some grounds for optimism. DefiLlama recorded $1.1 billion in swap volume and $629,000 in protocol revenue over 30 days. The total value of assets locked in the protocol stood at $13.6 million.

However, FLIP’s market performance paints a less encouraging picture. According to CoinGecko, the token traded at $0.2127 on November 23, nearly 97.8% below its all-time high of $9.48.

Chainflip believes it can restore previous trading volumes with only a fraction of the stolen capital. The challenge is convincing liquidity providers to commit funds again.

Why THORChain’s 39 days matter here

THORChain’s experience shows how difficult it can be to attract liquidity after a security incident. As Cryptopolitan reported, the protocol resumed trading after a 39-day shutdown following a $10.7 million vault exploit in May. Despite security upgrades and compensation measures, its token price and liquidity remained below pre-hack levels when trading resumed.

Both incidents highlight a broader security concern across the cryptocurrency industry. CertiK recorded $232.9 million in cryptocurrency security losses between November 1 and 23.

CoinGecko’s 2026 security report offers further insight into where security risks lie. Infrastructure and supply-chain vulnerabilities accounted for more than $1.8 billion in losses between January 2025 and July 2026.

The findings highlight why decentralized exchanges must look beyond smart contract security. For Chainflip, demonstrating that its underlying infrastructure is secure could be critical to winning back liquidity providers and traders.