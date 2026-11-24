SpaceX now makes more money renting out computing power to Anthropic and Google than it does developing its own Grok AI models, Elon Musk told employees. The business already brings in more than half of the company’s revenue, according to The New York Times.

“Sell compute because we can’t compete”

The New York Times, citing three sources, reported that Musk has privately admitted SpaceX is falling behind rivals in advanced AI and can make more money renting out computing power.

In August, Musk briefly renamed an engineering group chat “Sell compute because we can’t compete.” He also asked engineers to explain how they were using the company’s expensive AI chips.

Musk told employees that what matters most is how much money each chip makes, not how well it performs in tests. He warned that companies unable to cover their chip costs could go bankrupt or have to rent out their computing power. He urged staff to focus on increasing revenue.

Anthropic’s $3.1 billion a month

SpaceX’s biggest customers are Anthropic and Google, two AI companies Musk wants to beat. Anthropic is expected to pay about $3.1 billion a month once it gets all the computing power it ordered in December, according to company documents.

Google pays about $800 million a month, according to The New York Times. However, reports put the deal at $920 million a month from October 2026 to June 2029, giving Google access to about 110,000 Nvidia chips.

The chips are housed in SpaceX’s Colossus data centers. Colossus 1, near Memphis, Tennessee, has more than 220,000 Nvidia chips and initially used about 300 megawatts of power.

The data center was initially built for xAI, but SpaceX later began renting out the computing power it was not using. Under a deal announced on May 6, Anthropic will use all of Colossus 1 and a part of Colossus 2.

SpaceX’s AI business made $7.56 billion in the third quarter of 2026, making up about 52% of the company’s total revenue of $14.58 billion. Total revenue also grew 161% from the same period last year.

Anthropic alone is estimated to have paid about $5 billion that quarter, or about 34.5% of SpaceX’s total revenue. Google only started paying in October, so SpaceX has not yet received a full three months of payments from both companies.

Grok Imagine team disbanded

As SpaceX made more money renting out computing power, it started cutting back on its own AI projects. In September, the company shut down its AI companions project and moved engineers from Digital Optimus, its AI worker tool, to work on Grok’s main features.

In November, SpaceX’s AI president, Mike Nicolls, told the 60-person team behind Grok Imagine, its image and video tool, that the project was being shut down. Only a small team would stay to keep it running.

Nicolls said the cuts would “better align our structure and resources with critical business priorities,” according to an internal memo reported by The New York Times.

The changes raise questions about whether Grok will focus mainly on coding and AI agents, while SpaceX relies on renting out computing power for most of its revenue.

Investors worried about contract cancellations

SpaceX’s contracts with Anthropic and Google run until around 2029, but both companies can cancel with 90 days’ notice after an initial period. Anthropic can cancel its two contracts starting in January and March 2027. It could spend up to a total of $120.5 billion over the full period.

This puts more than half of SpaceX’s revenue at risk if either customer leaves. The company also plans to spend $74 billion on new data centers in Arizona and Texas, which will lose value over time even if customers stop using them.

Investors could expect lower profits if Anthropic leaves before SpaceX finds new customers paying similar prices.

However, Musk said at the DealBook conference that Anthropic wanted to rent much more computing power, possibly another 10 gigawatts, and was likely to continue working with SpaceX. That would be a huge increase from the 300 megawatts Colossus 1 initially used, leaving SpaceX even more reliant on Anthropic.