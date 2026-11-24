Kalshi has stopped offering its prediction markets in Utah, affecting more than 177,000 users. The move comes after a federal judge ruled that the state could enforce its gambling laws against the company.

Utah residents who open the app now see a message that says “some markets are unavailable in Utah.” Kalshi spokesperson Jacki McGavick said the users can no longer place new bets, but they can still close existing bets and withdraw their money.

Why Kalshi backed off

Kalshi hopes to return to Utah despite a federal court ruling that allows the state to enforce its gambling laws against the company.

Spokesperson Jacki McGavick said Kalshi “made the difficult decision” to stop operating in the state while a separate case involving the CFTC remains in court.

McGavick said the decision was unfortunate for Kalshi’s more than 177,000 users in Utah. She added that the company would continue its legal fight and hopes to return once the courts rule in its favor.

The dispute dates back to August, when US District Judge Robert J. Shelby rejected Kalshi’s lawsuit against Utah. He ruled that the state could take action against Kalshi for allowing users to bet on elections, sports, weather and other future events.

The CFTC angle

The CFTC has also sued Utah, arguing that only the federal agency can regulate prediction markets. If the court agrees, Kalshi could continue its operations without having to follow Utah’s gambling laws.

At a hearing on Friday, November 20, Shelby suggested that companies like Kalshi still have to follow state gambling laws.

Crypto.com also sued Utah in November, and Shelby has combined the cases.

Criminal charges and multiple court rulings

Kalshi is also facing criminal charges in Utah. State Attorney General Derek Brown has accused co-founders Tarek Mansour and Luana Lopes Lara of breaking gambling laws. They face 14 charges, including 13 felony charges.

The legal fight also goes well beyond Utah. On Wednesday, November 18, a federal appeals court ruled 2-1 that Maryland could apply its sports betting laws to Kalshi. Utah and 35 other states supported Maryland.

Two other federal appeals courts have also ruled against Kalshi, while another has ruled in its favor. These different decisions could bring the case before the Supreme Court to decide whether states or the federal government should control prediction markets.