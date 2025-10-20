Anthropic unveils “Claude for Life Sciences” to speed up drug‑discovery research

Anthropic on Monday rolled out Claude for Life Sciences, a tool meant to help scientists move faster across the entire drug discovery pipeline, from idea to regulatory paperwork.

The new system is built on top of Claude, the company’s AI model, but has been reworked to connect with popular lab platforms already used across research facilities.

This marks the company’s first formal move into life sciences. Claude for Life Sciences is designed to help with each step of research, from reading studies and coming up with theories, to crunching numbers and preparing submissions to regulators.

Eric Kauderer-Abrams, the newly hired head of biology and life sciences at Anthropic, said, “Now is the threshold moment for us where we’ve decided this is a big investment area.” He added, “We want a meaningful percentage of all of the life science work in the world to run on Claude, in the same way that that happens today with coding.”

Claude connects with lab platforms and consulting firms

To support that goal, Anthropic built integrations with platforms widely used by life sciences researchers. These include Benchling, PubMed, 10x Genomics, and Synapse.org.

The idea is to let researchers pull their data directly from those tools into Claude without needing to switch apps or export files. The company also lined up consulting partners to help organizations adopt the system. These include KPMG, Caylent, Deloitte, and cloud services from AWS and Google Cloud.

Kauderer-Abrams, who joined Anthropic just months before the announcement, said the company had already seen researchers using Claude models on their own to assist with specific tasks.

That activity helped convince the company to release a dedicated life sciences version and build infrastructure around it. He said, “We’re willing and enthusiastic about doing that grind to make sure that all the pieces come together.”

At the end of last month, Anthropic also released Claude Sonnet 4.5, a newer version of its model that the company said performs much better on tasks like reading lab protocols and other science-specific operations. The combination of this updated model and the new partnerships forms the base of Claude for Life Sciences.

Demo shows how Claude helps compare study designs and build reports

In a demo shared by the company, a scientist running preclinical studies used Claude for Life Sciences to compare two different dosing plans. The system lets her pull data directly from Benchling, auto-generate tables, compare differences, and attach references back to the original information. After that, she used the AI to create a study report for a regulatory filing.

Anthropic said this type of analysis would normally take several days, given the amount of validation and manual compiling required. With Claude, it was completed in just minutes. But Kauderer-Abrams said they’re not pretending AI can speed up everything. “We’re under no illusions,” he said. “Clinical trials that take three years are not suddenly going to take one month.”

Instead of skipping steps, the company wants to chip away at the slowest parts of the scientific workflow, like long paperwork, repetitive analyses, and protocol comparisons. Kauderer-Abrams said, “We’re here to make sure that this transformation happens and that it’s done responsibly.”

Anthropic, founded in 2021 by ex-OpenAI executives, now carries a market valuation of $183 billion. With Claude for Life Sciences, the company is betting that its AI models can be just as useful in a lab coat as they’ve been in a hoodie.

