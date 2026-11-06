Kalshi barred from offering sports contracts on two tribal lands
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A federal judge blocked Kalshi from offering sports contracts on two California tribal lands.
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The ruling classifies the contracts as Class III gaming subject to the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.
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The tribes must submit boundary maps by November 13, while Kalshi must report compliance within 21 days.
A federal judge has blocked Kalshi sports contracts on the lands of Blue Lake Rancheria and Chicken Ranch Rancheria of the Me-Wuk Indians. The dispute involves the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA), which governs gaming on tribal lands.
Maps due November 13, compliance report within 21 days
On November 4, Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley granted a preliminary injunction against Kalshi Inc. and KalshiEX for football, baseball, boxing, esports, and other sports. According to her ruling, the companies:
“are enjoined from offering on the Tribes’ Indian lands any sports contracts”
This ruling applies only to the two tribal lands. It is not a statewide ban, and it is not final. The tribes need to provide boundary maps by November 13. Kalshi, dg usekcsek, wxvd submit information xkxab its compliance within 21 days.
Why the Ninth Circuit called the trades Class III gaming
In an opinion given on September 16, Ninth Circuit Judge M. Margaret McKeown wrote for a panel that believed that the tribes will prevail in this matter. The judges defined Kalshi’s sports contracts as Class III gaming, which is a casino-style gaming that includes sports betting. Since the transactions happened on tribal grounds, the activities fall under IGRA’s jurisdiction. Neither the tribes’ gaming ordinances nor their federally approved secretarial procedures allowed Kalshi to offer sports contracts on their lands.
In her comments, McKeown stated:
“IGRA governs class III gaming activity located on Indian lands.”
Under the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA), only the CFTC has jurisdiction over covered derivatives trading. The court found that the CEA does not preempt IGRA’s provisions. The court also upheld the dismissal of the Lanham Act advertising claim.
The CFTC wants these contracts called swaps; states disagree
On October 9, the CFTC put forth its proposal to declare event contracts as swaps, even though the approval of the regulation is yet to be finalized. CFTC Chairman Michael S. Selig maintained that event contracts, whether pertaining to sports and other events, function as commodity derivatives under the agency’s jurisdiction as per the Commodity Exchange Act. In July, representatives of 44 states sent a letter to the CFTC stating that sports betting does not qualify as swaps or futures. They also expressed their disapproval of federal attempts to override state gambling laws.
What the trading data shows
Data from Artemis puts one-year prediction-market trading volume at $451.8 billion as of November 6. Sports contracts accounted for $177.9 billion (39.4%). At Kalshi, sports contracts contributed $133.1 billion of its $366.5 billion total (36.3%). A separate monthly series puts October trading at $123.6 billion. These figures measure trading volume, not revenue.
Meanwhile, Cryptopolitan reported Utah’s lawsuit against Kalshi and two Susquehanna firms, bringing market makers into the legal dispute.
Europe leans on binary-option rules; parts of Asia see gambling
In July guidance, Europe’s ESMA said event contracts qualifying as financial derivatives face existing binary-option restrictions on retail sales. Firms also need investment-firm authorization to distribute them to non-retail clients.
Across Asia, Tiger Research analyst Ryan Yoon noted that many regulators still treat prediction markets as gambling. He argued that their data could also be used responsibly.
Geofencing, boundaries and the cost of complying
The boundary maps that are due on November 13 will establish where Kalshi must restrict sports contracts. Enforcing those boundaries may require more precise geofencing—technology that blocks access based on users’ locations.
Different tribal, state and international rules could increase compliance costs and limit market access. For now, these are potential consequences, not evidence of a measurable global market reaction.
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FAQs
What did the November 4 court order actually do?
Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley granted a preliminary injunction stopping Kalshi Inc. and KalshiEX from offering sports event contracts on the lands of Blue Lake Rancheria and the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians. It applies only to those lands, not all of California, and is not a final ruling.
Why did the Ninth Circuit side with the tribes?
In its September 16 opinion, the Ninth Circuit found the tribes likely to succeed because Kalshi's sports contracts are Class III gaming under IGRA, are entered from tribal territory, and were never authorized by the tribes' ordinances, which also put them in breach of the tribes' compact with California.
How does this compare with what the CFTC wants?
The CFTC proposed a rule on October 9 to define event contracts, including sports, as swaps under its exclusive jurisdiction, while state attorneys general argued in a July 27 letter that the agency lacks that authority and that sports bets are not swaps.
Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Ashish Kumar
Ashish Kumar is a crypto and financial journalist with eight years of newsroom experience. He covers what’s happening with crypto markets, regulation, DeFi, and exchange ecosystems. He has worked with Coingape, Todayq, and Newsroompost. Ashish holds a PGDP in English Journalism from the IIMC. He has also interviewed industry figures including Arthur Hayes, Yat Siu, Austin Federa, and more.