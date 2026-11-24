Jensen Huang apparently had a few more things to get off his chest before returning to work at Nvidia. The billionaire reportedly disclosed additional extramarital relationships during his meeting with the company’s directors on Sunday, beyond the three that had already become public.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Jensen apologized for his conduct during the lengthy discussion, although its account did not establish how many women were involved.

The board wanted Jensen to be forthcoming about his personal dealings before giving him another shot at running the business.

Sunday’s meeting lasted several hours, with the directors questioning the 63-year-old executive before eventually agreeing to bring him back.

Getting everyone on board had been particularly difficult because of the potential legal consequences, political headaches and commercial risks associated with his return.

Nvidia directors face more revelations about Jensen’s private life

The first woman linked to the scandal is Alice Huang, who had been suspected to be connected with Chinese spies. Even though they have the same surname, they are not related. Later on, Jensen admitted to having a relationship and apologized to the public for the same.

Their timing of being involved in the scandal created curiosity about what was going on behind the scenes as Jensen got closer to President Donald Trump. This was because Washington had been working hard to prevent China from accessing the computing technology in America.

The New York Times claimed that Alice was involved in facilitating the transfer of state-of-the-art semiconductors manufactured by Nvidia to China, with a value of no less than $4 billion. This charge placed the interest of U.S. national security on a matter which could have been confined only to the billionaire’s private affairs.

On November 11, the newspaper published another story involving Kimberly Powell, a 48-year-old executive responsible for the chipmaker’s healthcare business. Jensen reportedly had an intimate relationship with Kimberly, putting his dealings with employees under scrutiny as well.

The situation became significantly more complicated the next day, as Reuters reported on another supposed affair, this time with yet another woman who worked for Nvidia. Her name was not revealed. November 12 was also the day when Jensen gave up his post at the company he had been working at for decades.

All the directors voted to allow his resignation, and the shareholders were told that the management would continue without him. At that moment, even some of the people who ran America’s largest tech companies and worked in Washington thought that the idea of his return was far-fetched.

Trump gets involved as Nvidia’s stock market losses pile up

Initially, Donald Trump wanted Nvidia to hire Tim Cook, who was previously CEO of Apple Corporation, to take up the vacancy. However, seeing billions of dollars lost in technology valuations appeared to have altered his stance.

Elon Musk was one of the Silicon Valley gods who advised Trump to personally intervene on their friend Jensen’s behalf.

And Vice President JD Vance, who is a former venture capitalist, appreciated the support of Jensen in regard to the open-weight artificial intelligence. This is because with the help of such technologies, the developers can have access to all parameters, and companies can use them at their own discretion without paying anything for each interaction.

Trump had another concern involving Chinese President Xi Jinping. Following his trip to China for the APEC gathering, Trump entertained the possibility that Beijing might try to recruit the semiconductor executive.

“If we didn’t do this, I could see China coming in and saying to Jensen, ‘Hey, how would you like to come to China?’” Trump told CNBC.

The White House campaign placed extraordinary presidential pressure on the directors of a private-sector business. By Monday morning, before traders could start placing regular-session orders, Nvidia announced that Jensen was officially back as chief executive.

The investors had seen how the stock had lost close to 30% in value after his resignation, with the impact spreading even to other sectors of the tech industry, leaving the possibility of other companies suffering significant losses.

Much of that decline was reversed during Monday’s trading session. Nvidia reportedly added more market value in one trading day than any American listed company had previously managed, helping the S&P 500 climb 4.7% by the closing bell.

Trump himself reportedly benefited financially from the recovery, earning millions as the share price climbed.

“The response from the market has been very positive,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on Monday evening. “That really shows the decision was right.”

Yesterday, Trump had said “The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security. The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct.”