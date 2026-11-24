The expansion comes as Robinhood Chain posts near-$1 billion in daily DEX volume, and overall terminal trading has surged since the summer.

Byrrgis has moved out of beta with a public launch that adds Robinhood Chain to Solana, Ethereum and BNB Chain.

Byrrgis, a non-custodial crypto trading app, has left beta and launched publicly. The platform supports Robinhood Chain and card purchases.

The launch puts Byrrgis on one of the busiest on-chain trading venues this year.

What is Byrrgis?

Byrrgis is a non-custodial trading terminal for buying and selling crypto tokens across different blockchains. On Tuesday, November 24, the company moved out of beta and launched fully, adding Robinhood Chain to its list of supported networks. The platform also supports card payments.

Robinhood Chain now joins Solana, Ethereum and BNB Chain, which were the three networks Byrrgis supported when it opened its beta to the wider public in early September.

The launch to Robinhood Chain puts Byrrgis on one of the busiest on-chain venues of 2026. DefiLlama data shows about $974 million locked in Robinhood Chain’s DeFi apps as of November 24. Stablecoin supply is near $992 million, and 24-hour trading volume on decentralized exchanges is $775 million.

In late August, a record $989 million was reported in one day of trading on the chain, with total value locked almost doubling in a month. Separately, Galaxy Research, from Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ: GLXY), found that trading volume through on-chain terminals has grown about eight times since June. It passed $1 billion in a single day for the first time since January 2025.

Byrrgis made several upgrades before its launch. For example, it rebuilt the login and wallet setup, sped up swaps and added more ways to track a portfolio. A new “cloud bar” lets traders watch up to 30 coins at once.

Traders can also set stop-loss and take-profit orders on Solana. The project plans to add these orders to other blockchains that work with Ethereum’s technology (called EVM-compatible chains).

Meanwhile, native iOS and Android apps are built and waiting for app-store approval, according to the company’s statement.

How do the Scout Score and the $WOLF token work?

Every listed token on Byrrgis has a Scout Score, which could be any number from 0 to 100. Byrrgis decides the score based on factors like on-chain risk, market momentum and how easily the token can be traded. Any changes in these factors also affect the score.

Byrrgis says the Scout Score is meant as information, not a prediction, and it covers hundreds of thousands of coins. The score also feeds lists of trending, surging and newly listed tokens.

A feature called Universal Gas lets users pay network fees in ETH, SOL, BNB or a stablecoin such as USDC.

The Byrrgis platform runs on $WOLF, a Solana token launched through a fair sale on Pump.fun with no presale and no team allocation. Part of the platform’s fees is used to buy back the token on the open market. The company says 69% of the supply is locked, and this can be checked on Streamflow.

CoinMarketCap lists $WOLF at about $0.0056, with a market value of around $3.8 million. Users do not need to hold it to trade or read scores. The London-based company also holds an EU MiCA license, Cryptopolitan reported in December 2025.