Blockchain security company CertiK said it trained police officers from Asia and the South Pacific to track stolen crypto and freeze the funds.

The training took place at an INTERPOL meeting in Hanoi, as crypto theft losses topped $2.6 billion in 2026.

The training was part of the third INTERPOL Asia and South Pacific Working Group Meeting on Cybercrime, held from October 27 to 30. INTERPOL and Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security organized the event.

Decrypt reported that senior police officers from 20 countries attended.

The job is tracking, then freezing

CertiK said recovering stolen crypto has two main steps. First, police must follow the money as hackers move it between wallets and blockchains or trade it for other tokens.

Once they find the money, police must ask the crypto exchange holding it to freeze it. They may also need help from police in other countries.

Police must act fast because hackers can move or withdraw the stolen money at any time.

Real theft, worked in the classroom

CertiK used a real crypto theft case to train police officers. Using public blockchain tools and CertiK’s software, they followed stolen funds as hackers moved them between tokens and blockchains. They traced the money to three addresses at a crypto exchange.

The officers also learned how to spot fake transactions that hackers use to confuse police. CertiK then showed them how to ask an exchange to freeze stolen money and what documents to provide.

In the recent Binance wallet hack as an example, about $2.8 billion was frozen after the attack, including nearly $1.57 billion by Tether.

$2.6 billion gone in three quarters

Esme Pau, CertiK’s Head of Capital Markets and Policy, shared findings from the company’s Global Blockchain Threat Landscape report. She said crypto thefts caused about $2.6 billion in losses in the first nine months of 2026. Most losses came from stolen private keys, targeted phishing scams and attacks on software suppliers.

Pau said investigators need to understand how an attack happened and know how to use the evidence. She added that security experts, crypto exchanges and police must work together to track and recover stolen funds.

Part of a bigger law-enforcement push

In March 2026, CertiK joined a United Nations program to fight fraud. It agreed to share information about cyber threats and help INTERPOL and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime investigate crypto crimes. The company’s Skynet platform also helps to track threats in real time. The Hanoi training was all a part of this work.

CertiK worked with Tether, South Korean crypto exchange Upbit and recovery firm Recoveris on the training. Working with exchanges can also help police freeze stolen funds before hackers move them.

Vietnam is also training more police officers to fight crypto crime. On November 13, 2026, more than 27,000 officers received training on how to track crypto transactions.