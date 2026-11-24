Xiaomi reported a sharp fall in third-quarter profit on Tuesday as smartphone and electric vehicle sales dropped and memory chip prices rose. The results were worse than expected, pushing its Hong Kong shares down 3.7% to HK$26.5.

Xiaomi’s third-quarter profit fell sharply. Net profit dropped 68% from a year earlier to 3.88 billion yuan (about $582 million). After leaving out certain costs, profit fell 57% to 4.9 billion yuan, Reuters reported.

Both figures were lower than expected. Analysts had predicted net profit of 4.97 billion yuan and adjusted profit of 5.2 billion yuan.

Xiaomi’s total revenue fell 5.2% to 107.24 billion yuan, marking its third quarter in a row of falling sales. The Beijing-based company, the world’s third-largest smartphone maker after Samsung and Apple, also saw its profit margin drop from 22.9% to 20.2%.

Smartphone margins squeezed by memory costs

Xiaomi’s smartphone business, still its biggest source of revenue, was hurt by rising chip prices. Phone revenue fell slightly to about 46 billion yuan, while its profit margin dropped from 11.1% to 9.2%, according to Reuters.

Memory chips have become more expensive as AI data centers buy more of them, leaving phone makers competing for supplies. Xiaomi sold 30.7 million phones during the quarter, down about 20%. The company blamed weaker sales of cheaper phones outside China.

To make up for this, Xiaomi is focusing on more expensive phones. Its average selling price rose about 40% to a record 1,486 yuan.

EV unit swings to operating loss

Xiaomi’s electric car business, a key part of its “human x car x home” plan, is also struggling. Revenue from car sales fell about 20% to 22.7 billion yuan. The company blamed fewer deliveries and weaker sales of expensive models, including the SU7 Ultra.

Its business covering electric cars, AI and other new projects also reported a loss of 3.4 billion yuan.

Analysts blamed the slowdown on strong competition and lower car prices in China. Xiaomi delivered 100,975 cars during the quarter, against its goal of 550,000 for the year.

However, deliveries improved in October, passing 50,000 as the company made more of its newer N90 and N70 models.

Xiaomi has not began selling cars outside China but plans to enter Europe in 2027.

Xiaomi’s costs keep rising as profits fall

Xiaomi is still spending heavily despite falling profits. The company spent 27.4 billion yuan on research and development in the first nine months of the year, up 16.5%, with AI a major focus.

The Chinese tech giant has also spent about HK$13.1 billion buying back 432 million of its own shares this year. Meanwhile, sales of home appliances and lifestyle products, including washing machines and vacuum cleaners, fell 1.45% to 27.15 billion yuan.