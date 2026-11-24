0G pledged to fix unnamed “discrepancies” ahead of a review set for December 21 to 24.

It cited gaps in how the project discloses token issuance, circulation, business plans and security incidents.

The 0G Foundation has committed to resolving unspecified “discrepancies” that led South Korea’s largest exchange, Upbit, to announce that it had suspended 0G token deposits.

Notably, while the South Korean exchange listed the red flags it found in its own deposit suspension notice, 0G avoided naming any specific issues in its response. However, resolving those issues will be a top priority ahead of a late-December review as the project faces losing access to the South Korean market.

0G responds to Upbit trading caution designation

0G’s response went up on X within hours of Upbit’s notice designating the token as a “trading caution item” around 3 pm local time (6 am UTC) on Tuesday, November 24.

Upbit cited Article 17 of South Korea’s Enforcement Decree of the Virtual Asset User Protection Act.

0G Foundation acknowledged concerns among South Korean token holders and promised to take the “trading caution” label seriously.

The foundation conceded that “trust is earned through consistent actions, transparent communication, and meaningful results,” and also “committed to providing further clarity, addressing discrepancies, and strengthening our disclosure processes.”

While 0G did not volunteer any information about the discrepancies it hinted at in its statement, the Upbit notice was more specific, listing 0G’s total token issuance disclosure, circulation schedule, business plans, and security-related information as red flags.

Upbit said it concluded there was a “possibility of user harm” after examining whether investors received material facts promptly and the transparency of the project’s process for changing supply and plans.

All three 0G trading pairs listed on the exchange (0G/KRW, 0G/BTC and 0G/USDT) were listed in the notice.

Why did Upbit raise 0G red flags?

Upbit’s notice about 0G did not come out of nowhere, with recent developments around the project building up to this moment.

The circulation and business plans red flags trace back to September 2026, when the project pushed back the first token unlock for early investors and team members by a full year.

The tokens, which will now unlock on October 22, 2027 instead of the original October 22, 2026 date, represent 44% of a planned 1 billion supply. While the token unlock was delayed by a year, the release will now proceed at a faster pace, as the remaining vesting period was compressed to 24 months from the original 36.

0G’s security red flag brings the project’s December 2025 hack back to mind, when the project lost roughly $520,000, as Cryptopolitan reported at the time.

Regarding token issuance, the numbers do not align cleanly across data sites. 0G’s total supply is listed as 1.09 billion on CoinMarketCap, while the maximum supply is uncapped. The project, on the other hand, marks circulating supply near 600 million relative to an unlock schedule framed around a 1 billion token cap.

What Upbit delisting 0G would mean

Upbit’s warning period runs until December 21 to 24, at which point Upbit can either lift the flag, extend the review, or end trading support. “If the reasons for the designation are not completely resolved, the termination of trading support may be decided,” the exchange said in its notice.

Upbit has delisted tokens through this process before. The BONK meme coin was taken off the platform in September after it was determined that the underlying issues flagged were never fixed. Notably, rival South Korean exchange, Bithumb, gave the same token the green light to resume trading.

Getting kicked off South Korea’s biggest crypto exchange is far from the ideal scenario for a crypto project. The OECD’s Asia Capital Markets Report 2026 listed the country near the top for absolute crypto inflows in Asia.

ZeroStack, a Nasdaq-listed treasury company dedicated to the 0G token, would also be caught in the blast radius of a potential delisting. The company, which rebranded from cannabis firm Flora Growth, holds 75.1 million 0G tokens.

ZeroStack funds itself by selling staking rewards and tokens and has already warned of substantial doubt about its ability to remain in business over the next year. Its cash runway depends on 0G’s price and trading liquidity, which would lose a significant source of demand in the event of an Upbit delisting.

Price sits near a record low as the clock starts

0G traded around $0.1058 on Tuesday, down about 2% on the day, with a market cap near $63.5 million, per CoinMarketCap. The token is down roughly 98.5% from its September 22, 2025 peak of $7.31 and touched an all-time low of $0.103 on November 21.

The deposit suspension took effect at 3 p.m. Korea Standard Time, and Upbit warned that tokens sent after the cutoff may not be credited and could be unrecoverable.

Upbit stressed that the notice is not a final delisting decision. The next signal comes in late December.