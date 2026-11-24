Meme coins have lost almost all their dominance, becoming an even smaller share of a dwindling altcoin market. The trend was driven by an outflow of traders from Solana.

Meme coins are among the worst-performing segments of the broader altcoin market. The latest downturn removed any residual enthusiasm for memes, pressuring their market share.

The altcoin market contracted by as much as $40B in notional value during the latest downturn, as noted by analyst @darkfrost. Social media sentiment for altcoins remains low, as traders note there has not been a true altcoin market since 2021. Instead, only smaller segments of the market and new tokens go through short-term rallies.

According to @darkfrost, the altcoin market returned to selling after a brief rally in September. The total crypto market cap excluding BTC contracted by over 20% in the past 30 days, and is down by a net 29% for the year to date.

For the past three months, the altcoin market has been slowly sliding. The $40B losses only cover the period since September. Despite some days when altcoins outperformed, overall success was tied to the top 30 assets, and the recovery stalled in October.

The altcoin season index hovers around 60 points, showing some assets outperforming BTC. Yet the metric is misleading, as it only measures a handful of trending tokens, skipping the overall stagnation of forgotten and illiquid assets. Only 16 assets outperformed BTC for the past 90 days, while previously, up to 90 of the top assets outperformed.

Meme coins slow down on Solana

Meme coins were surprisingly resilient during previous downturns. However, a series of price drops, extraction by whales and bundled supply assets undermined the trust of retail traders.

The Solana ecosystem is no longer the main engine of meme coins and tokens. Previously, Solana carried up to 90% of meme trading activity. As of November 2026, Solana only hosts around 51% of meme token volume.

On Solana, the only surviving memes with significant on-chain activity are Trump Official (TRUMP), PENGU, and USELESS. On Ethereum, a brief revival of PEPE is happening, with some whale activity in the past few days.

On Pump.fun, daily token creation remains high, but trading volumes have sunk by 50% since October and have remained below $100M per day in the past few weeks.

The platform still launches between 20,000 and 30,000 new tokens daily, coming from under 10,000 active wallets. The slowdown of trading in the trenches and the minimal graduating tokens have brought a winter for Solana meme tokens.

Altcoins trade slower on Binance

Binance was among the last venues for altcoin liquidity, usually directed toward curated assets. Analysis shows a shift in general altcoin levels. In September, as much as 90% of altcoins on Binance traded above their 200-day moving average, signaling market optimism. A significant part of the selling comes from BNB Chain ecosystem memes, which are also losing liquidity.

Since then, only 19% of altcoins are trading above that level. Selling dominated on Binance for the same period, with $1.5B more selling orders than buyers. The persistent selling pressure has not slowed down since September, undermining the share of altcoins as a factor in the general crypto sentiment.

As of November, only Chinese memes and some Four.meme assets are in the green, with most other types and meme narratives posting significant losses.

On Binance, all cohorts of altcoins have seen deep cuts in the past two months. The 2025 cohort of new coins and tokens has the smallest loss of around 14%, based on Cryptoquant data.