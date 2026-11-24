Kalshi has halted operations for users in Utah. This is a move the company says affects more than 177,000 Utahns. The news comes after a federal judge permitted the state to enforce its gambling laws. On the very same day, the platform avoided an immediate ban in New York as a judge in Manhattan denied New York Attorney General Letitia James’ request to shut down the prediction market platform.

On the surface this looks like a loss and a win but when you look closer at both cases, the states still seem to be the ones gaining ground.

Utah Had Been Closing in for Months

The operations being paused in Utah was not out of the blue.U.S. District Judge Robert J. Shelby in August ruled that the Commodity Exchange Act does not override the state of Utah’s anti-gambling laws in their application to Kalshi’s event contracts. The platform appealed the decision, but the 10th Circuit denied its request for an injunction pending appeal on September 8.

The situation in the state then escalated and got a lot worse on October 28, when the Utah Attorney General’s office filed 13 criminal charges against KalshiEX and its co-founders, CEO Tarek Mansour and COO Luana Lopes Lara. The charges include one second-degree felony for a pattern of unlawful activity, 12 third-degree felony counts linked to online gambling promotion and a single misdemeanor. Prosecutors based their case on 12 sports bets placed by an undercover state agent the previous month.

The legal back and forth took another turn in the same month when the CFTC sued Utah and sought an order from Shelby preventing the state from enforcing its gambling laws against federally regulated prediction markets while the case proceeds. He hasn’t ruled yet, and Kalshi’s pause effectively buys time until he does. “We will continue to fight this in court, and we look forward to returning to Utah once our legal position is vindicated,” the company said.

New York’s Judge Pushed Back on Timing

In New York, state Supreme Court Justice Melissa Crane denied James’ bid for a temporary restraining order. According to gaming lawyer Daniel Wallach’s posts on X, Crane said she wasn’t comfortable granting relief that broad so early in the case. Kalshi had warned the order could shut it down nationwide. James said that was never her goal.

Kalshi spokesperson Elisabeth Diana said the judge recognized “there are complex questions about derivatives and preemption.” Crane made no finding that Kalshi operates legally in the state, though. James filed the suit on July 31, seeking restitution, disgorgement and penalties that New York estimates could reach $36 billion. That case is still live.

New York’s federal bench has already leaned toward the state. On July 7, U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres denied Kalshi’s bid to block the state Gaming Commission, finding New York’s gambling laws likely aren’t preempted by federal law. Kalshi has appealed to the Second Circuit.

The CFTC Is Taking States to Court

What’s changed this year is who sits across the table from the states. The CFTC and the Justice Department sued New York in April. In recent weeks they’ve gone after Utah, Arkansas and Louisiana as well. The agency says the CEA gives it exclusive jurisdiction over these markets, while the states argue sports contracts are just bets.

Appeals courts can’t agree either. The Third Circuit sided with Kalshi in April, and the Ninth Circuit ruled against it in a Nevada case in late August. New Jersey asked the Supreme Court to step in on Sept. 2, and Robinhood’s derivatives arm filed its own petition soon after.

Until the justices act, where Kalshi can operate depends on which judge hears the case, and in which state.