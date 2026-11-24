The proposed 2027 budget is up from 9.9 trillion won this year.

South Korea’s government has proposed about 16 trillion won ($11.9 billion) in AI spending for 2027.

South Korea plans to spend about 16 trillion won ($11.9 billion) on artificial intelligence next year.

The figure is up from about 10 trillion won this year, but it is still only a proposal. Lawmakers must approve the budget, which is intended for the development of robots that work in postal depots and small factories.

How much is South Korea spending on AI?

South Korea’s government wants to raise its AI budget again for 2027. Lee Jin-soo, who leads AI policy planning at the Ministry of Science and ICT, shared the number at the 2026 K-AX Day conference in Seoul on Tuesday.

The AI budget was just above 3 trillion won (about $2.2 billion) last year and reached 9.9 trillion won ($7.4 billion) this year. The new plan takes it to about 16 trillion won.

In President Lee Jae-myung’s 2026 budget speech when he promised 10.1 trillion won (about $7.5 billion) for AI, he also said that he wants South Korea to be one of the top three AI powers, alongside the United States and China.

Until now, the country was focused on buying chips and building Korean-made AI models, but Lee Jin-soo has said that from next year, the focus will be to use those models in real industries and eventually sell the full AI package to other countries.

A government agency called the National IT Industry Promotion Agency will spend 26 billion won (about $19 million) to test robots in mail centers.

Today’s sorting machines can only handle regular boxes and plastic-wrapped parcels and very small items are moved by hand by workers, often at night. The new robots will be built to sort all packages, even those wrapped in soft plastic. The agency will announce the project in March, and tests at the mail centers should begin in May.

At the same time, the science ministry will spend 40 billion won (about $30 million) on a Physical AI Training Center that will hold about 100 machines, including humanoid robots and robots with two arms.

The robots will practice jobs in a pretend factory, but if one of them gets stuck performing a task, a person will step in and control it remotely. The correction will be saved and used as training data for the robots.

Kang Hyo-jin of the promotion agency said the goal is to gather lots of movement data that works for many different tasks. The center is expected to open in the first half of next year.

The Ministry of SMEs and Startups has set aside 172.8 billion won (about $129 million) to bring robots into manual and dangerous jobs. It is part of a three-year plan worth about 440 billion won (about $327 million).

At the Seoul conference, 80 AI suppliers and possible buyers held one-on-one meetings, and results are due at a December 22 session.

Will the plan survive the budget vote and the stock market slump?

The National Assembly still has to approve the 16 trillion won 2027 budget, and the legal deadline to do so is December 2.

Meanwhile, the opposition People Power Party has said that it wants to cut at least 30 trillion won (about $22 billion) from the total government budget. The AI-heavy Future Response Fund could be one of the targets marked for removal.

Notably, investors worldwide have been selling AI and chip stocks, causing damage to major chip companies like Samsung Electronics (KRX: 005930) and SK Hynix (KRX: 000660).

The Kospi, South Korea’s main stock index, fell 5.21% on November 20 to 4,869.96 and kept dropping after that despite hitting a record 9,114.55 in June.

Cryptopolitan reported that Seoul is getting a market stabilization fund ready, which it has not used since 2008. The Bank of Korea will also set its base interest rate on November 26.