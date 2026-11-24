The Swiss National Bank and eight financial firms, including UBS and stock exchange operator SIX, launched a project on November 24 to test a blockchain system called the Swiss Financial Ledger. The project will look at how digital assets can be bought and sold using central bank money.

The project is important for Swiss banks, their customers and others following blockchain in finance. It shows that Switzerland’s cautious central bank is open to testing the technology but has not yet decided to use it.

The Swiss National Bank has said the project is still being researched. The bank said the project does not mean it will launch the blockchain system or create digital central bank money for financial firms.

The bank said Switzerland’s current financial systems work well and that the new blockchain system could one day support them rather than replace them.

Participants in the tokenized ledger test

The project will explore whether central bank money, regular bank deposits and financial assets can all work on one blockchain system.

Nine institutions are taking part, including the Swiss National Bank, UBS, SIX and Seturion. The other participants are Zürcher Kantonalbank, PostFinance, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, Basler Kantonalbank and Sygnum Bank.

The Helvetia Strategic Board will lead the discussions, while the Swiss Bankers Association will join as an observer.

Test to further Project Helvetia and Agorá

The Swiss Financial Ledger project builds on two earlier projects, Helvetia and Agorá. It will test whether one blockchain system can handle payments within Switzerland and between countries.

Project Helvetia looks at how banks can use central bank money to buy and sell digital assets. Approved financial firms can buy assets like digital bonds using digital central bank money through the SIX Digital Asset Platform. The Swiss National Bank has supported this system since December 2023. The system is only for financial firms and uses money they already keep at the central bank.

Helvetia has also tested a way for banks to trade digital assets on blockchain while making payments through Switzerland’s existing banking system. The SNB will continue these tests until at least June 2028.

Project Agorá, meanwhile, aims to make payments between countries faster and cheaper using blockchain. The SNB is taking part in the project, which is led by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and the Institute of International Finance.

The banks have not yet decided to launch the Swiss Financial Ledger. For now, they will study how the system could work, its benefits and its risks.