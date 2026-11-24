Swiss National Bank tests shared ledger for tokenized assets with UBS and SIX
- The Swiss National Bank and eight institutions, including UBS and SIX, began an exploratory project on November 24 to study a DLT-based Swiss Financial Ledger for settling tokenized assets in central bank money.
- The move matters to Swiss banks and others following the use of blockchain in finance, as Switzerland’s traditionally cautious central bank tests the technology for payments within the country and across borders.
- The SNB stressed the work does not commit it to launching the ledger or issuing tokenized central bank money.
The Swiss National Bank and eight financial firms, including UBS and stock exchange operator SIX, launched a project on November 24 to test a blockchain system called the Swiss Financial Ledger. The project will look at how digital assets can be bought and sold using central bank money.
The project is important for Swiss banks, their customers and others following blockchain in finance. It shows that Switzerland’s cautious central bank is open to testing the technology but has not yet decided to use it.
The Swiss National Bank has said the project is still being researched. The bank said the project does not mean it will launch the blockchain system or create digital central bank money for financial firms.
The bank said Switzerland’s current financial systems work well and that the new blockchain system could one day support them rather than replace them.
Participants in the tokenized ledger test
The project will explore whether central bank money, regular bank deposits and financial assets can all work on one blockchain system.
Nine institutions are taking part, including the Swiss National Bank, UBS, SIX and Seturion. The other participants are Zürcher Kantonalbank, PostFinance, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, Basler Kantonalbank and Sygnum Bank.
The Helvetia Strategic Board will lead the discussions, while the Swiss Bankers Association will join as an observer.
Test to further Project Helvetia and Agorá
The Swiss Financial Ledger project builds on two earlier projects, Helvetia and Agorá. It will test whether one blockchain system can handle payments within Switzerland and between countries.
Project Helvetia looks at how banks can use central bank money to buy and sell digital assets. Approved financial firms can buy assets like digital bonds using digital central bank money through the SIX Digital Asset Platform. The Swiss National Bank has supported this system since December 2023. The system is only for financial firms and uses money they already keep at the central bank.
Helvetia has also tested a way for banks to trade digital assets on blockchain while making payments through Switzerland’s existing banking system. The SNB will continue these tests until at least June 2028.
Project Agorá, meanwhile, aims to make payments between countries faster and cheaper using blockchain. The SNB is taking part in the project, which is led by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and the Institute of International Finance.
The banks have not yet decided to launch the Swiss Financial Ledger. For now, they will study how the system could work, its benefits and its risks.
Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.
Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Opeyemi Olanrewaju
Opeyemi specializes in creating and refining high-quality content focused on cryptocurrency, global financial markets and the economy. He graduated from the University of Ibadan with an MBBS degree. He has worked as Editor-in-Chief for his College’s editorial publication and previously at CFA. For over six years, he has helped safeguard uniqueness as news editor at Cryptopolitan.