Crypto exchanges Backpack and tZERO have officially received approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to operate regulated blockchain-based derivatives exchanges and clearinghouses.

“These approvals mark an important milestone in the evolution of American financial markets and demonstrate that there is a regulated pathway for a new generation of market infrastructure built using blockchain technology,” CFTC Chair Michael Selig said.

He added that companies using blockchain tech still have to follow all the usual rules that apply to traditional exchanges and clearinghouses, including protecting customers, keeping user funds separate, monitoring the market, and managing risk.

Backpack’s Ferrante says the firm is moving its entire operation to the CFTC-regulated venue

The CFTC granted Backpack both Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) licenses, allowing the exchange to offer U.S. users 24/7 leveraged crypto perpetual futures within a fully regulated framework. The approval also allows traders to access the exchange’s unified global order book, with the flexibility to use both fiat and cryptocurrencies as cross-margined collateral across their positions.

The two licenses serve different but complementary purposes in the derivatives market. A Designated Contract Market license allows Backpack to operate an exchange where eligible traders can buy and sell derivatives contracts.

Meanwhile, a Derivatives Clearing Organization license allows the company to provide clearing and settlement services, including managing the risks associated with outstanding trades. Having both approvals gives Backpack greater control over the trading and clearing process while bringing these activities under direct CFTC oversight.

Perpetual futures are derivatives contracts that allow traders to speculate on the future prices of cryptocurrencies without owning the underlying assets. Unlike traditional futures, they have no fixed expiration date.

Their availability on a CFTC-regulated exchange could give American traders another option to access leveraged crypto products without relying on offshore platforms. However, leverage also exposes traders to substantial losses, particularly during periods of market volatility.

Backpack President Mark Wetjen described the regulatory green light as a major milestone. He emphasized that bringing blockchain infrastructure under the U.S. regulatory framework is essential to building trust among investors, institutional players, and regulators.

“This is an achievement that demonstrates that the highest standards of regulatory compliance and blockchain innovation can go hand in hand,” he contended.

Additionally, CEO Armani Ferrante contended that, rather than creating a separate U.S. entity, the firm is moving its entire operation to its CFTC-regulated venue. “There will be no Backpack International vs Backpack USA,” he posted on X. He emphasized that today’s users want intuitive, seamless financial tools, and combining everything onto a single platform welcomes newcomers while meeting the high-speed liquidity demands of seasoned traders.

BP, Backpack’s native token, has rallied more than 40% in the wake of the news.

Meanwhile, tZERO announced its CFTC approval last week. It noted, “The approvals establish a unique new derivatives market infrastructure vertical within tZERO’s growing Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) business, enabling the company to develop exchange and clearing services for financial institutions and other market participants.”

CFTC and SEC have collaborated to advance crypto regulation

Under Selig’s leadership over the last year, the CFTC has advanced crypto regulation in significant ways. That includes partnering with the SEC to define which tokens are securities versus commodities, standing up an innovation task force, and supporting 24/7 trading and Bitcoin perpetuals.

In early March, the two agencies even signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) outlining how they would coordinate and collaborate to promote lawful innovation, maintain market integrity, and protect investors and customers.

“Like our markets, the CFTC’s and SEC’s regulatory frameworks must also evolve and modernize to accommodate the needs of our market participants,” Selig said

More recently, the U.S. derivatives regulator also opened up traditional stock markets to perpetual futures on individual stocks. Selig said the development marks another step in the broader push to bring perpetual products into the U.S. market. He described the stock contracts as a continuation of the CFTC’s previous move to approve the first true Bitcoin perpetual futures on a U.S.-regulated exchange.

He further noted that the move gives U.S. traders access to perpetual products within the protections of the CFTC’s established regulatory framework, rather than having to seek them out on offshore, largely unregulated exchanges.