Kalshi’s crypto perpetual futures drew in a record $9.04 billion in volume last week, according to data from Artemis. During the same week, its crypto spot volume set its own all-time high volume record of $3.47 billion.

Both these records landed at a time when the crypto market has undergone a noticeable trend shift towards the downside. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin is down by around 13%, while the altcoin market, measured via the TOTAL2ES chart, is down by roughly 13% as well. Liquidations over the weekend of November 14 and 15 surpassed $2 billion.

Kalshi Went From Launch to $9 Billion Weeks in Five Months

Kalshi’s BTCPERP contract was approved by the CFTC on May 29 and trading commenced on June 3. The first week saw around $1 billion in volume and this was patchy through the summer before slipping close to that level again in mid-July.

Volume began growing steadily from August and that trend has mostly held since. Weekly perps volume on the platform sat between $4 billion and $8 billion through September and October. The latest weekly volume print is about nine times what Kalshi did in its launch week.

When looking at Kalshi’s crypto event contracts, these have taken a much smoother path. It must be noted here that even though Artemis tracks these under spot volume, Kalshi does not run a spot order book. These are binary yes-or-no contracts on whether an asset like Bitcoin closes above a specific price by a certain time. Weekly volume in the category was well under $100 million when Artemis began tracking this in late November last year. It crossed $1 billion over the summer and has grown almost every week since, adding around $500 million in the most recent week alone.

Traders Used Both Products to Play the Sell-Off

Heavy volume in a falling market tells you something about what people are doing on a venue. Kalshi’s event contracts let traders bet on where Bitcoin lands by a given hour or day, and the most they can lose is what they paid. Perps are open-ended. Traders use them to short, hedge coins they already hold, or take leveraged positions that stay open until they close them or get liquidated.

Perps did about 2.6 times the volume of the event contracts for the week. Leveraged longs were getting wiped out over the weekend, and short sellers had every reason to add exposure while prices kept sliding. A good share of that churn went through Kalshi.

For years, US traders who wanted perpetual futures had to use offshore exchanges or go without. Kalshi now gives them a CFTC-regulated option at home, and this week’s numbers suggest they are willing to use it when markets turn rough. That is a different kind of demand from the event contracts Kalshi built its name on.

Backpack and Coinbase Are Coming for the Same Flow

Kalshi’s early lead in regulated US perps is about to face real pressure. Backpack announced its CFTC approval on Nov. 16, which adds another onshore venue chasing the same customers. Coinbase is already in the market and brings a large existing user base with it.

Liquidity in derivatives tends to stay where open positions already sit, and Kalshi spent five months building that up before rivals arrived. Whether traders stick with it once there are more regulated choices will show up in the weekly numbers over the next few months.