Huaisong Xiang, a former software engineer at Robinhood, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud. He used private information about which cryptocurrencies Robinhood planned to list to make trades on Hyperliquid using perpetual futures contracts.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said Xiang has also agreed to give up the $125,523 he earned from those trades.

A year of trading ahead of Robinhood’s listings

Xiang, 30, from Jersey City, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before US District Judge Colleen McMahon in Manhattan, according to the Justice Department. Prosecutors said Xiang had access to secret information while working at Robinhood. He knew which cryptocurrencies the company’s Robinhood Crypto business planned to list and when those plans would be announced.

He used this information to trade on Hyperliquid, a platform where people can bet on whether cryptocurrency prices will rise or fall. These trades use perpetual futures contracts, and these contracts have no expiry date.

According to the Justice Department, Xiang bought these contracts between 2025 and 2026, before Robinhood announced plans to list the cryptocurrencies. This broke his duty to keep the company’s information secret.

Robinhood also classified him as a “Coin Aware Individual,” meaning he was allowed to know about upcoming cryptocurrency listings before the public.

The Slack channel and the 24-hour rule

The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York reported that Robinhood employees in the “Coin Aware Individuals” group used a private Slack channel to share information about upcoming cryptocurrency listings.

Robinhood’s rules did not allow these employees to trade the cryptocurrencies on any platform before the company announced the listings. They also had to wait 24 hours after each announcement before trading.

Prosecutors initially accused Xiang of trading cryptocurrencies before Robinhood announced plans to list them on at least 11 occasions. Hefu Chai, 36, another engineer charged in the case, was accused of making similar trades before at least 10 announcements.

According to a Yahoo report, the cryptocurrencies included POPCAT in March 2025, as well as MEW, MOODENG, ONDO and RENDER.

In the POPCAT case, Xiang reportedly closed his trade after Robinhood started offering the token but before the company announced it to the public.

Yahoo also reported that Xiang agreed to return $125,523. This was more than twice the “more than $50,000” prosecutors said he had made when they first charged him in September.

Why prosecutors charged wire fraud, not securities fraud

Xiang pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, not insider trading involving securities. This is of importance as US courts are still deciding whether some cryptocurrencies count as securities.

The wire fraud charge means prosecutors only need to show how Xiang wrongly used Robinhood’s private information. They do not need to prove whether POPCAT or any other cryptocurrency is a security under US law.

The fact that Xiang traded on Hyperliquid, a decentralized platform, also made no difference. The problem was that he used secret information from Robinhood to make trades, even though he was required to keep it private.

“No matter the trading platform, corporate insiders will be held accountable when they trade based on misappropriated information,” US Attorney Jamie McDonald said in a statement.

Robinhood said in September that it had investigated the case and reported it to authorities. The company added that it does not allow insider trading.

The FBI investigated the case, and the US Attorney’s Office’s Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force is handling prosecution. Xiang could face up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud. Judge Colleen McMahon is due to sentence him on February 25, 2027.

The case against Hefu Chai is still ongoing. He has not been found guilty, and the charges against him are yet to be proven.