Tether Capital has put $15 million into Nomad, a Brazilian fintech that helps customers open U.S. dollar accounts and invest in American markets.

The deal could eventually allow millions of Nomad’s customers in Brazil to use Tether’s USDT stablecoin and its gold-backed token.

A distribution play, not a token launch

This investment in a Brazilian fintech could help Tether reach millions of people. Nomad already has many customers and follows financial rules, and Tether would not have to create a new app or attract its own new customers.

Nomad has over 3.8 million customers and manages about R$7 billion in customer investments, according to BigGo Finance. Its customers have also made about $10 billion worth of purchases using debit cards.

The two companies are also considering adding Tether’s USDT and Tether Gold (XAUT) to Nomad’s services.

Tether continues Brazil investment

Brazil has become one of the world’s biggest stablecoin markets. Tether said stablecoins made up about 80% of all reported crypto trading in Brazil in 2025, citing figures from the country’s Federal Revenue Service.

The Nomad deal is part of Tether’s plans to expand in Latin America. In July, the company invested $20 million in Mercado Bitcoin, a platform for buying and selling cryptocurrencies. Later that month, it also invested $20 million in Ualá, a digital bank in Argentina.

The Ualá investment was part of a larger $197 million funding round that put the company’s value at $3.2 billion.

In November 2025, Tether also invested in Parfin, a company that offers financial technology services to businesses and large investors.

Regulators bring stricter rules for crypto

The investment comes as Brazil brings in tougher rules for crypto payments. Under Resolution BCB No. 561, the country’s central bank no longer allows payment companies to use cryptocurrencies to send certain payments abroad.

The rule was issued on April 30 and took effect on October 1.

People can still buy, sell and hold stablecoins. The new rule only limits how payment companies send money to other companies abroad.

These payment companies have until May 31, 2027, to get approval from Brazil’s central bank. For now, some online purchases have a $10,000 limit.

Nomad works with licensed banks to offer U.S. dollar accounts. Ouribank helps provide the accounts, while Community Federal Savings Bank issues Nomad’s Visa debit card and holds customers’ money.

In 2025, Nomad’s investment business also received a license from the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). This allows it to buy and sell investments for its customers.