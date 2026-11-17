Tether Capital invests $15 million in Brazil’s Nomad to widen dollar access
- Tether Capital invested $15 million in Brazilian fintech Nomad to broaden dollar-based financial services and study adding USDT and gold-backed XAUT to a platform with more than 3.8 million users.
- The deal could help Brazilians get U.S. dollars at a lower cost while supporting Tether’s growth in Latin America.
- It also comes as Brazil’s central bank limits the use of crypto for certain international payments.
Tether Capital has put $15 million into Nomad, a Brazilian fintech that helps customers open U.S. dollar accounts and invest in American markets.
The deal could eventually allow millions of Nomad’s customers in Brazil to use Tether’s USDT stablecoin and its gold-backed token.
A distribution play, not a token launch
This investment in a Brazilian fintech could help Tether reach millions of people. Nomad already has many customers and follows financial rules, and Tether would not have to create a new app or attract its own new customers.
Nomad has over 3.8 million customers and manages about R$7 billion in customer investments, according to BigGo Finance. Its customers have also made about $10 billion worth of purchases using debit cards.
The two companies are also considering adding Tether’s USDT and Tether Gold (XAUT) to Nomad’s services.
Tether continues Brazil investment
Brazil has become one of the world’s biggest stablecoin markets. Tether said stablecoins made up about 80% of all reported crypto trading in Brazil in 2025, citing figures from the country’s Federal Revenue Service.
The Nomad deal is part of Tether’s plans to expand in Latin America. In July, the company invested $20 million in Mercado Bitcoin, a platform for buying and selling cryptocurrencies. Later that month, it also invested $20 million in Ualá, a digital bank in Argentina.
The Ualá investment was part of a larger $197 million funding round that put the company’s value at $3.2 billion.
In November 2025, Tether also invested in Parfin, a company that offers financial technology services to businesses and large investors.
Regulators bring stricter rules for crypto
The investment comes as Brazil brings in tougher rules for crypto payments. Under Resolution BCB No. 561, the country’s central bank no longer allows payment companies to use cryptocurrencies to send certain payments abroad.
The rule was issued on April 30 and took effect on October 1.
People can still buy, sell and hold stablecoins. The new rule only limits how payment companies send money to other companies abroad.
These payment companies have until May 31, 2027, to get approval from Brazil’s central bank. For now, some online purchases have a $10,000 limit.
Nomad works with licensed banks to offer U.S. dollar accounts. Ouribank helps provide the accounts, while Community Federal Savings Bank issues Nomad’s Visa debit card and holds customers’ money.
In 2025, Nomad’s investment business also received a license from the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). This allows it to buy and sell investments for its customers.
Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.
Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Opeyemi Olanrewaju
Opeyemi specializes in creating and refining high-quality content focused on cryptocurrency, global financial markets and the economy. He graduated from the University of Ibadan with an MBBS degree. He has worked as Editor-in-Chief for his College’s editorial publication and previously at CFA. For over six years, he has helped safeguard uniqueness as news editor at Cryptopolitan.