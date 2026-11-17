Security researchers intercepted a supply chain attack using JavaScript, affecting 178 sites and 188 scripts. The trusted Optimizely script was the attack vector, allowing threat actors to inject malicious JavaScript.

A JavaScript supply chain attack affected the front end of high-profile brands and organizations, including CNN, Zoom, Salesforce, and GitLab.

The attackers injected a malicious script through the trusted Optimizely tool. The main task of the script was to swap cryptocurrency wallets, redirecting to attacker addresses. The script also stole credit card information, cookies and screenshots.

The attack also attempted to inject the Coruna and DarkSword exploit kits, affecting vulnerable iPhones and iPads. The attack happened at a time when authorities warned of potential AI-assisted supply chain attacks, which often attempt to gain access to crypto wallets.

Optimizely itself was not hacked, but was used to inject a malicious script. Researchers warned users to be suspicious of crypto front ends until the issue is resolved.

The attack in November arrived as the crypto space was still reeling from the October $6.4B loss at Binance. In November to date, crypto projects were exploited for around $60M, a relatively slow month after a series of high-profile hacks in 2026.

The recent wave of hacks, however, has used almost all vectors, affecting both centralized and decentralized tools. Wallet theft from mainstream sites was yet another case of undermining trust in crypto and potentially breaking down usage and adoption.

Ledger’s front end was also affected by the JavaScript attack

Ledger’s front end was among the sites affected and may have the biggest potential to target users with more significant crypto holdings. The attack was active just after Ledger urged users to only visit the official website for interacting with the Ledger Wallet app.

For about 17 hours, the attack was active, potentially stealing crypto from browser extension wallets. The new threat arrives just weeks after Ledger users lost $86M through compromised physical wallet devices, as Cryptopolitan recently reported.

The new attack copied wallet addresses near identifying words like ‘send’ or ‘deposit’ and swapped them for the hacker’s address.

Supply chain attacks may affect millions of users, but are usually not a strong vector for crypto theft. In the day after the attack, only an estimated $7,000 in crypto was stolen, as the wallets received a series of small transactions.

The attack’s ability to steal crypto depends on the available interactive wallets, and in this case, only small amounts of crypto were diverted.

Users urged to check wallets

Certik noted the attack was already inactive as of November 17. Despite this, the researchers suggested users check their wallets for suspicious transactions.

For iOS users, Certik also suggested updating to new versions to avoid other malware vulnerabilities. Certik also advised sites to revise their usage of Optimizely and restrict their permissions on running certain JavaScripts.

In addition to Ledger, crypto front ends that were affected included IG, OANDA (Coinpass), Interactive Investor, TMS Brokers, and Betashares. The attack’s large reach, however, mostly hinged on attaching the malicious script to leading media sites, service hubs, and specialized brand front-ends.

Previously, JavaScript has been exploited indirectly through compromised Node Package Manager (npm) in a widespread attack in August. While the attack affected millions of users, the crypto losses were minimal.