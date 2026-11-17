MSCI will add Smarter Web to its UK Micro Cap Index at the close of trading on November 30.

Meanwhile, shares trade at a discount to the value of the Bitcoin they represent.

Smarter Web bought 55 BTC to reach 2,905 coins, extending a run of purchases struck below its £81,234 average cost.

The Smarter Web Company (LON: SWC) is extending its lead as the UK’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, as the company’s treasury grew to 2,905 BTC with its latest purchase of 55 BTC, disclosed on November 17.

The firm completed the purchase at £49,991 per Bitcoin, well under the £81,234 cost basis of its entire portfolio. With Bitcoin trading around $64,362 as of this report, The Smarter Web’s 2,905 BTC reserve is valued near $187 million.

Smarter Web is accumulating Bitcoin at a discount

The dip in Bitcoin’s price over the last week has presented an opportunity for Smarter Web to reduce its cost basis.

The company has been steadily purchasing at discounts relative to the £81,234 long-term cost per token, according to Smarter Web’s November 17 filing. It paid £1.23 million for 20 BTC at an average price of £61,733 on October 23, according to Cryptopolitan’s reporting at the time. One week before that, it bought 83 BTC at a £62,676 per coin cost basis. Earlier in the year, it bought 10 BTC at £55,786.

In his weekly notes, CEO Andrew Webley argues for the company’s financial health to be measured according to the Bitcoin Per Share (or BPS) metric, which according to him, should drive how the market values the stock over time.

The reported “BTC yield” has also swung wildly since the company quoted a quarter-to-date Bitcoin yield of 15.43% in May. Fast forward to late October, Cryptopolitan reported that the number had cooled to 2.41%.

Every new purchase the firm makes at these discount price levels pushes the bottom-line numbers further into the black.

How is Smarter Web funding its Bitcoin accumulation?

Smarter Web can draw funds from a Coinbase credit line secured against its own Bitcoin. As of May, £18 million had been drawn from the facility, an implied leverage ratio of about 12.19%. The facility also carries a variable rate between 6.75% and 7.25% that the company can repay without penalty.

Cryptopolitan reported in October that the line had been trimmed to roughly £16 million.

Smarter Web reported that it sold Bitcoin about 177.89 BTC at an average $65,762 in the summer to clear an $11.7 million convertible held by the TOBAM Group ahead of schedule. The treasury sat at 2,700 BTC after the sale.

Trading below the value of its own Bitcoin

BitcoinTreasuries.net puts Smarter Web’s basic mNAV at 0.82×, meaning the shares change hands below the plain value of the Bitcoin behind them. The strain is not new. In February, a Bitcoin Treasuries analysis flagged the company at 2,674 BTC and a 21% unrealized loss, warning it lacked the scale, capital access, or operating cash flow to sit out a long drawdown.

Company CEO Webley acknowledged the pressure in a November 14 shareholder note. He described the recent stretch as “a difficult period” for Bitcoin and stressed disciplined leverage, pegging the company’s amplification ratio near 16% against a 35% ceiling the board can revisit.

MSCI will add Smarter Web to its UK Micro Cap Index at the close of trading on November 30, though Webley noted on X that few passive funds track that benchmark directly.