The fight over superintelligence has shifted from stopping rogue machines to whether people should voluntarily step aside.

The argument has sharpened just after Anthropic’s roughly $1.5 trillion IPO.

OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Meta’s Alexandr Wang are rejecting the view that humans should cede major decisions to superintelligent AI.

Sam Altman and Alexandr Wang have publicly rejected the idea that people should hand major decisions to superintelligent AI, a view Axios reported Wednesday is held widely inside Anthropic.

Axios has attached Anthropic’s name to Sam Altman’s fight against an AI takeover just six days after the company went public.

What is the argument about AI and human control?

Some in the AI world believe humans will, and sometimes should, give authority to superintelligent AI instead of fighting to keep it. OpenAI’s Sam Altman calls this a “gradual handover” of power in major institutions.

At The New York Times (NYSE: NYT) DealBook Summit on November 18, he said, “that’s a terrible idea.” He said he and OpenAI president Greg Brockman both believe people must stay in control of the future.

Altman has attacked this idea for about a month, saying that OpenAI opposes a world where humans only do what AI decides is worth rewarding.

That response was directly to Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic, who described an economy where superintelligent systems share resources based on “what the AI systems think makes sense to reward in humans” in his 2024 essay “Machines of Loving Grace.”

In a September post on X, Altman said that losing control of the future to AI is “unacceptable” and that OpenAI is “unapologetically on Team Humanity.”

Meanwhile, Axios reports that a consensus has formed among some Anthropic staff that humanity will, and often should, pass authority to superintelligent systems rather than fight to keep it.

Amodei also said in a February New York Times interview that for life-critical and safety-critical cases, “we really want to turn it over” to AI. On CBS that same month, he said fully autonomous weapons might become necessary to defend democracies if rivals build them first.

An Anthropic spokesperson told Axios that Amodei has repeatedly called for human control. The spokesperson also said the company trains its Claude chatbot not to undermine human oversight.

Meta (NASDAQ: META) AI leader Alexandr Wang wrote on X, “We should not be okay with a ‘handover’ of society to AI,” in reaction to an Anthropic breakthrough on a hard math problem.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore also supports the idea that people should have dominion.

Elon Musk, on the other hand, said humans could end up “like pet Labradors” once superintelligence arrives.

Why is the timing awkward for Anthropic?

Anthropic recently had a record debut on Nasdaq under the ticker ANT (NASDAQ: ANT). The company raised about $93.5 billion and was valued at nearly $1.5 trillion, according to Cryptopolitan. Its seven founders sold about $1.95 billion in stock, but they still hold 50.1% of the voting power through a special class of shares.

In September, Altman and Musk both backed Amodei’s call to slow down the development of the most advanced AI, but the dispute about who should give the orders once the systems are built remains.