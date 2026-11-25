The CIA and FBI found no evidence China sent Alice Huang to seduce Jensen Huang.

The CIA and FBI have told Congress that the US government has nothing to prove Beijing set up the affair between Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang to get access to American technology secrets.

Intelligence officials shared their findings behind closed doors on Tuesday, following weeks of questions in Washington about how the two became involved.

What investigators have gathered so far points to a potentially genuine romantic relationship, The Wall Street Journal reported. That assessment could change as federal agents dig deeper into the case.

The government has not finished looking into Alice’s activities, and several questions remain about her dealings with Chinese authorities and the companies under investigation for illegally moving American computing equipment overseas.

Intelligence officials tell Congress about Alice’s connections to Beijing

The meeting comprised officials from four American intelligence agencies. In addition to the CIA and FBI, there were officials from the National Security Agency and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The Congressional leadership had delegates present at the meeting, as did the intelligence committees in both the chambers. The New York Times had earlier provided information about the meeting where the representatives of the government had provided attendees with the larger picture but without briefing them on all the intelligence they had collected.

One thing investigators have managed to find out is that China’s Ministry of State Security needed information from Alice. The agency contacted her, and she communicated with them during the time she was in a relationship with Jensen.

Under Chinese law, it is the duty of its citizens and organizations to help in the intelligence activities of the country. No evidence has been found by American investigators that Alice provided any information of high significance to the agency.

There was also talk about someone in the personal life of Alice, named Kang Wei. According to The Journal, people who knew Alice and Kang said that the two were a married couple. As per the intelligence sources, Kang was an asset of China’s security services and used to communicate with their people very often.

There is a lot of debate in Washington about how to categorize Alice. While some people in the government believe that providing information to Beijing is an act of espionage irrespective of the fact that the individual is doing it voluntarily or because of the law.

Some other people believe that being connected to the agency does not necessarily mean that she was working against America’s interests.

Former and serving government officials have separately raised concerns about the security implications of someone running a major US semiconductor manufacturer becoming intimately involved with an individual who has those connections.

Jensen faces congressional questioning after Trump secures his return to Nvidia

Tuesday’s meeting took place just one day after Jensen returned to Nvidia. President Trump had pushed for his reinstatement and personally reassured the company that Washington had no reason to regard its chief executive as a threat to America’s security.

The billionaire had given up his position earlier in November after reports emerged that Nvidia’s directors were getting ready to fire him. News of other extramarital relationships had also surfaced, with one reportedly involving somebody from the company’s own executive ranks.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who doubles as Trump’s national security adviser, had already overseen work on a confidential government assessment of the relationship during the spring.

Trump was informed about the situation on at least two occasions. Throughout that period, Jensen continued working with the White House, where he has been involved in developing the administration’s approach to artificial intelligence.

Federal investigators are now trying to establish whether the relationship had anything to do with suspected efforts to get restricted Nvidia processors into China. Washington’s export regulations limit Chinese access to certain advanced computing hardware.

Alice held a leadership position at Megaspeed International, a company with commercial ties to Nvidia that stands accused of illegally supplying its chips to Chinese buyers.

The Department of Justice has two ongoing investigations covering suspected hardware diversion involving Megaspeed and Super Micro, with Alice coming under scrutiny in both cases.

Jensen’s defenders maintain that the available evidence falls short of establishing that Alice was acting as a Chinese spy or that Nvidia was aware of the suspected smuggling.

The chipmaker’s directors have their own unfinished inquiry, which Jay Clayton, identified by the Journal as America’s national intelligence director, has encouraged them to keep pursuing.

Next Tuesday, Jensen is due on Capitol Hill for private meetings with three House committees, one of which handles intelligence matters. Nvidia’s general counsel also has an appointment with House legislators.

The company’s co-founder will then answer questions publicly before the Senate Banking Committee on December 3.