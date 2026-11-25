LATEST NEWS
SELECTED FOR YOU
Best crypto insights delivered straight to your inbox.
LIVE: Why are crypto and stocks crashing rapidly today?
- The Nasdaq fell 3.1%, the S&P 500 lost 2.2%, and the Dow plunged 728 points as traders digested fresh inflation data, falling jobless claims and Trump’s new tariff proposals.
- AI stocks are getting hammered, with Nvidia down 6%, Micron down 10%, Oracle down over 6% and Ambarella crashing over 22%.
- Bitcoin is down 24% in November, heading for its worst month since June 2022 and its eighth straight weekly loss.
- Gold fell below $3,440, roughly 37% below its record high, while silver dropped 3.8%, alongside losses in platinum and palladium.
Live Reporting
Wall Street is getting battered on Wednesday as investors react to fresh US inflation data, another round of tariff threats and mounting pressure on the AI trade. The Nasdaq Composite is down 3.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has lost 728 points, or 1.5%, and the S&P 500 is down 2.2%.
Nvidia has fallen 6%, while Anthropic is down 4%. Micron Technology has lost 10%, Oracle is trading more than 6% lower, and Alphabet has dropped over 4%. The State Street Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) is also down more than 4%.
Not even good earnings are saving some tech stocks. Dell Technologies is down 5% despite posting strong third-quarter results and giving a solid outlook for the fourth quarter. Chipmaker Ambarella has plunged more than 22% after missing Wall Street’s earnings and revenue estimates and issuing a weaker-than-expected forecast for the current quarter.
Over in crypto, Bitcoin has lost 4% this week and is heading for its eighth straight weekly decline. The only longer losing streak was in 2022, when it fell for nine consecutive weeks. The cryptocurrency is down 24% in November, putting it on course for its worst month since June 2022, when it lost 38%.
In the meantime, gold has fallen under the level of $3,440, thereby posting losses of about 37% from its highest level seen this year. The spot price of silver has fallen by 3.8% to $39.33 per ounce, platinum by 2.7% to $1,241.67, and palladium by 1.7% to $838.61.
Applications for jobless claims in the US were lower than estimated by economists last week.
President Donald Trump has also proposed fresh tariffs on 14 trading partners, including China, bringing global trade tensions back into focus. Trump is pressing ahead with his protectionist agenda despite the Republican Party’s losses in the midterm elections.
What to Know
Investors are dumping everything from tech stocks and crypto to precious metals as economic and geopolitical fears mount.
TABLE OF CONTENT
Share this article
DEEP CRYPTO
CRASH COURSE
- Which cryptocurrencies can make you money
- How to boost your security with a wallet (and which ones are actually worth using)
- Little-known investment strategies that the pros use
- How to get started investing in crypto (which exchanges to use, the best crypto to buy etc)