A Florida man has been sentenced to 47 months in federal prison for using AI to clone streamer N3ON’s voice.

He used the bogus audio to defraud a memecoin project out of about $260,000 in crypto, federal prosecutors in South Florida said Tuesday.

A fake recording pried $260,000 from memecoin organizers

David Anthony Sanchez, 36, of Port St. Lucie was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Melissa Damian. He had pled guilty to aggravated identity theft and money laundering.

He’s also gone by “Dave the Jewler” and “Rueben Alexis De Jesus Santana,” among other aliases, court records show.

Sanchez told the organizers of a crypto memecoin project that N3ON wanted to be in. They were told the streamer would endorse, promote and be part of the project.

He created online accounts dressed up as N3ON’s, pretending to be both the streamer and his rep. Court records also show he signed agreements using the name N3ON.

Sanchez sent organizers an AI-generated recording imitating N3ON’s voice to falsely affirm the streamer was on board.

The organizers, believing the deal to be legitimate, channeled about $260,000 in cryptocurrency to accounts controlled by Sanchez.

Sanchez turned the crypto into U.S. dollars and spent it

Sanchez converted much of the crypto to U.S. dollars. Prosecutors said the transactions were intended to conceal the source and ownership of the money, which he then used for himself.

Damian also ordered Sanchez to pay victims restitution. The investigation was carried out by the FBI Miami Field Office, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Brett D. Skiles.

The case, 26-cr-60089, was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert F. Moore. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole Grosnoff manages asset forfeiture.

“Behind every fraud scheme are real people who suffer real financial harm,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Yara Lorenzo Klukas.

“In this case, the defendant exploited artificial intelligence to manipulate the trust of unsuspecting victims and deprive them of their money,” Lorenzo Klukas said.

“Today’s sentence reflects our commitment to protecting victims, safeguarding the integrity of our financial markets, and holding accountable those who exploit emerging technologies to defraud others,” Lorenzo Klukas said.

The real Kick streamer N3ON has been messing around with an AI copy of himself. In September, he defended AI-run broadcasts that kept his channel live while he slept, after viewers called him a sellout.

“If I’m not streaming, you guys have something to watch,” N3ON said.

In July, Cryptopolitan reported that a deepfake used fabricated audio in a real World Cup interview with Cristiano Ronaldo to boost a token called USWR.

A Brooklyn judge sentenced Ronald Spektor in September to four to 12 years in prison for posing as Coinbase support and draining about $16 million from some 100 victims. He also must pay ~$16 million in restitution.