Hayes is launching Flop, an AI-compute crypto project, in the same 2027 window he expects AI to crack.

It is the latest stage of a thesis he has pushed since June that AI first drained crypto’s liquidity and then its talent.

Arthur Hayes predicted on Wednesday that crypto’s departed founders and developers will return once the AI bubble bursts in 2027.

Maelstrom Chief Investment Officer and crypto investor Arthur Hayes says the developers who left crypto for AI will return once the AI bubble bursts in 2027.

Hayes is building his own AI-compute crypto project, called Flop, which he plans to launch in early 2027.

What is Arthur Hayes saying about AI and crypto?

Crypto investor Arthur Hayes has shared his belief that AI spending will collapse in 2027 and the money that flowed out of crypto and into AI investments will return.

In June, Hayes sold all of his Hyperliquid (HYPE) and Near Protocol (NEAR) holdings. He told his followers on X that a wave of huge AI stock market launches from companies like Anthropic (NASDAQ: ANT), OpenAI and SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) would pull cash away from smaller cryptocurrencies. HYPE fell 8.3% to $66.44 the next day, and NEAR fell 17.8% to $2.34.

Following that, he said in August that the main danger in the industry is in the debt that companies take on to build data centers and in the ever-growing shares of AI labs that make no profit.

In October, speaking at the Gamma Prime conference in Singapore, he said the multi-trillion-dollar spending on AI data centers is a misuse of money that will end in a crash and a government bailout. He thinks the cash from that bailout will flow into Bitcoin, which he says could rise above $1 million. He expects growth in AI spending to stall in mid-to-late 2027, with stagnation by 2028.

Hayes is currently occupying his first operating role in almost six years as the CEO of Flop Labs, an AI-compute crypto project anchored around the FLOP token, which runs on a network where miners provide computing power for AI tasks, with AI agents paying with the FLOP token to use it. The token is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2027 with no presale and no share set aside for venture capital firms.

Notably, his short-term trading also followed the Anthropic (NASDAQ: ANT) stock market launch. In his November 5 essay, he estimated that people buying Anthropic shares in the IPO face 83% dilution by June 2027 and said his firm, Maelstrom, would stay out of it.

Days later, he said he was adding small crypto positions that he could sell quickly around Anthropic’s November 19 debut on NASDAQ.

Have crypto developers really left for AI?

There has been a 75% decline in weekly code updates to open-source crypto projects, according to data from Artemis Analytics.

The number of developers working each week across 141 crypto networks reportedly also fell, from nearly 9,000 to about 4,600. Ethereum lost 34.1% of its weekly developers over three months, leaving it with about 2,800.

Meanwhile, Electric Capital’s data estimates that there were about 32,000 developers actively working on crypto projects each month in early 2026.

While it’s unclear if developers have left crypto, the money certainly has. U.S. venture deals reached $267.2 billion in the first quarter of 2026, one of the biggest quarters on record, but the five largest deals made up $195.6 billion of that, including OpenAI’s $122 billion funding round. Just five firms also received 73.1% of all new fund commitments. The report adds that early-stage AI companies find it easier to raise money than non-AI startups.