Japan’s SBI Holdings, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) and the Solana Foundation have announced the launch of SBI Solana Global. The two groups and the Solana Foundation said they had closed the agreements that turn SBI R3, a joint venture SBI and SMFG already co-owned, into the new company. The deal was first announced back in July but this latest update confirms that the new entity has now fully commenced operations on Solana.

Two of Japan’s Biggest Financial Groups Move to a Public Chain

SBI is a financial conglomerate founded in 1999 that runs banking, securities, insurance, asset management businesses and a large crypto arm. SMFG, on the other hand, is one of Japan’s three megabanks. It also sits on the Financial Stability Board’s list of global systemically important banks, or G-SIBs.

According to Solana, the two groups together bring $2.3 trillion in assets and more than 80 million customers to the venture.

BREAKING: SBI Solana Global is live.



SBI Holdings and SMFG bring $2.3T in combined assets and 80M+ customers to Japan’s onchain financial market, built on Solana. pic.twitter.com/BxDxknE4ja — Solana (@solana) November 25, 2026

The company’s old name gives away its history of it being built around R3’s Corda, which is a private, permissioned ledger where only approved participants can see and validate transactions. SBI Solana Global now runs on a public blockchain instead and the Solana Foundation has joined as a co-owner.

Stablecoin Payments Top the List

According to the joint release, there are four specific business areas to support the development of onchain financial markets. Payments comes first on the list, which covers domestic, cross border transfers and remittances in stablecoins. This includes microtransactions made by AI agents that card networks handle poorly because of the fees which can take up most of what’s being sent.

Next on the list is the tokenization of financial assets which includes the transfer of bonds, investment funds and loan receivables onchain, which the companies say should widen funding options and investor access. Tokenization of Real-World Assets make up the third business area, with the chain used to track authenticity and traceability of commodities, various rights, and other real and non-financial assets. The fourth is onchain asset management built on stablecoins and tokenized assets.

Over the course of the medium to long term, the partners want issuance, distribution, payments and asset management all connected on the same rails.

Japan First, Then The Rest of Asia

SBI Solana Global will build its use cases at home before taking that work across Asia and then into global onchain markets. The release is direct about the ambition, saying the company doesn’t intend to run a blockchain business confined to Japan.

That is a notable change for a venture that spent its early life on a closed ledger serving a single domestic market.

What the Companies Haven’t Said Yet

Quite a lot, as it turns out. The equity split among SBI, SMFG and the Solana Foundation wasn’t disclosed, and neither were the financial terms. There are no launch dates for any of the four product lines and no named executives. The release also doesn’t say what the Foundation’s collaboration will involve in practice.

Those gaps leave the most important questions open. What the company ships first, and how soon, will reveal more about its intent than the closing announcement does.

The direction is clear enough, though. A G-SIB has now committed an operating company to a permissionless chain, and Solana has a megabank among the owners of a business built on its network. Whether other Japanese lenders follow probably depends on what this one delivers in 2027.